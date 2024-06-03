Architectus, Aileen Sage Architects and Jacobs have released the concepts for the second stage of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Facility (AMRF), a three-level, 12,000 sqm precinct located in the future Bradfield City Centre.

Affectionately dubbed Second Building, the precinct will hone in on micro-electronics and semi-conductor packaging, assisting in evolving Western Sydney’s economy. An advanced manufacturing hall, research laboratory space including cleanrooms, seminar and collaboration spaces, and publicly accessible greenspace embracing an internal courtyard will all be integrated within the building.

The Second Building diverges from the typical industrial shed-like typology by prioritising its civic role, integrating its functions rather than siloing them. Its architectural design, influenced by the site's cultural and environmental context, includes collaboration with First Nations spatial design practice, Bangawarra.

The robust form responds to the landscape and the evolving AMRF urban precinct, linking to outdoor communal spaces with seamless transitions, multiple entry points, and varying security levels. Public areas feature a mass timber structure, adding warmth and connection to the parkland, while masonry grounds the building, referencing Bringelly Shale.

“Second Building will be a thriving, global economic hub, and a place for the future of advanced manufacturing in Western Sydney,” says Western Parkland City Authority Chair, Jennifer Westacott AO.

“It will deliver almost 300 jobs during the construction phase and more than 400 jobs for engineers, researchers, support staff and high-tech businesses once complete. The AMRF is a concept centred around collaboration and in keeping with that principle, Second Building will be a catalyst for a new innovation ecosystem at Bradfield City Centre.”

An internal shaded courtyard, designed by Tyrrell Studio, offers a gathering space and refuge from Western Sydney's heat, symbolising a commitment to healing Country and the interconnectedness of land. The public entry foyer will boast a number of native shrubs and grasses, plus Indigenous planting and colourful flowering, mirroring Western Sydney’s waterways.

The design team has aimed for net zero operation and Green Star certification via the implementation of hybrid mass timber, concrete and a bio-solar roof.

“We're honoured to be leading the design for this landmark building in one of Australia’s most technologically advanced cities,” says Architectus Project Director, Matthew Todd.

“Bringing together our collective experience in design excellence, technical facility expertise, and sensitive cultural and site responses, our team has drawn on a successful history of collaboration and a shared vision to kick-start an innovation powerhouse of advanced manufacturing in the Bradfield City Centre.

“The building will be an exemplar of Industry 4.0 through the unrivalled combination of functions in a single facility.”

Second Building is due to be operational to coincide with the opening of the new Western Sydney Airport.