Schneider Electric has unveiled its upgrades to the digital infrastructure of 400 George Street in Brisbane.

The completion of the project signifies the completion of the building’s first life-cycle renovation since its opening 12 years ago.

Formerly an office tower, the retail precinct’s upgrade centred around improving building technologies and refurbishing end-of-trip facilities. Schneider’s role as project partner centres around maximising building efficiencies, optimising tenants’ wellness and productivity, as well as increasing building value, for the 33-level skyscraper. Those goals have been achieved through Schneider’s connected products, edge control, apps, analytics and ongoing services, under its EcoStruxure framework.

Keith Miller, Sales Director Digital Buildings at Schneider, says the upgrades made on the building ensure it remains optimal for its tenants.

“400 George Street is one of the most sought-after locations in Brisbane, hosting a list of high-profile organisations. We’re thrilled to further boost its appeal and deliver the best workplace experience to future tenants.”

The project is delivered in partnership with Cromwell Property Group, who oversees the overall refurbishment program for 400 George Street in Brisbane.

“We have collaborated with Schneider on multiple projects and 400 George Street can be regarded as one of our more complex installations, largely thanks to its scale and depth of engagement,” says Stuart Deacon, Cromwell’s Head of Project Services.

For more information on Schneider’s EcoStruxure Platform, head to se.com/au/en/work/campaign/innovation/buildings.jsp.