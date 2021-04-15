The Sherman Centre for Culture and Ideas makes a return to live programming in 2021 with SCCI Stepping Stones – an education-led Fashion and Architecture program for youth.

Running from 23 April-30 June, Stepping Stones will bring architects, designers, curators, artists, writers, academics and cultural leaders together to share their professional work with young audiences. SCCI will also present Fashion and Architecture via intimate, skills-based workshops, guided tours, films, excursions, keynote lectures, panel discussions and more – for upper primary, secondary and tertiary students.

SCCI Founder, Dr Gene Sherman AM says the program has been extensively curated to allow for young minds to learn with the help of industry leaders.

“An abiding interest in Education sits at the heart of my engagement with the world. I am a lifelong learner. I read and research daily with purpose and for pleasure. Youth is where the journey best begins and SCCI’s Stepping Stones youth programme has been crafted to amplify opportunities for young people to explore unknown and out-of-reach métiers, passions and professions.”

Across 15 weekend workshops – including some during school holidays – children are invited to discover aspects of Fashion and Architecture in a unique programme exploring topics as diverse as the world of fabric dyeing and weaving, architectural model and maquette making, footwear design and embellishment, African head-wrapping, architecture sketching, paper millinery, museum design and city building.

The 2021 SCCI Architecture mini-Hubs will be held in collaboration with the University of Newcastle (23-25 April) and Western Sydney University (30 April-2 May). Specifically designed with the needs of each university in mind, each 3-day Hub gathers together more than 30 Australia-based speakers whose shared thinking will explore the evolving complexity of contemporary architecture.

Distinguished keynote speakers for 2021 include Oscar-winning Film Producer, Emile Sherman; City of Sydney Deputy Mayor, Councillor Jess Scully; and author of MMXX: Two Decades of Architecture In Australia Professor Cameron Bruhn.

Sherman says the hubs are designed to spark enlightening architectural conversations between students and industry professionals.

“SCCI Architecture Hubs seek to nuance the architecture and design conversations by connecting culturally significant professions with other disciplines, thereby creating progressive, original and stimulating conversations,”

SCCI Stepping Stones is led by a range of industry professionals including Stavroula Adameitis, Alfredo and Isabel Aquilizan, BVN, Johnson Pilton Walker, Tracey Nyatzanza, Smart Design Studio, Liz Steel, Sairi Yoshizawa and Brian Zulaikha.

The program also includes the SCCI + AFTRS Short Film Festival on 4 May and two months of youth programming from 7 May. Events have been curated as intimate skills-based workshops for kids aged 8-17, and keynote lectures, films and panel discussions for tertiary students.

Dedicated entirely to kids aged 8 and up, SCCI Stepping Stones Youth Programme launches on Saturday 8th May, 2021. This two-month-long programme for young people aged 8-17 explores the Foundation’s core topics, Fashion and Architecture, in a free, experimental and original series: skills-based workshops, behind-the-scenes tours and fun, content-rich and hands-on events.

All sessions are free upon attendance, with numbers limited to 15 per group. Topics are clearly defined and all facilitators are well regarded creative professionals in their own right.

SCCI Stepping Stones Youth Programme host venues include: SCCI Braelin Pavilion in Centennial Park, Paddington Reservoir, Chau Chak Wing Museum and BVN Sydney.

For more information about the programs, head to scci.org.au. To book online for all workshops, click here.