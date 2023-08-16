Everyone in Australia’s design scene knows the hottest ticket in town is to the infamous Saturday Indesign afterparty, and now your chance to attend is here for a limited time. That’s right, tickets to this year’s afterparty have just dropped and are already in high demand. Secure yours now to avoid disappointment and get ready to cap off a day of design with a night of debauchery!

Let’s paint a picture for you: it’s Saturday September 2nd and you’ve spent your day crisscrossing around Melbourne, visiting the city’s top design showrooms for intimate, educational and inspirational experiences as part of Saturday Indesign. You’ve listened to engaging design discussions, seen the freshest new products, caught up with design peers, gone in the running to win some epic prizes and have filled up on hospitality put on by our amazing event exhibitors.

Now, the buses have stopped running and last drinks have been poured and you and your crew are looking to end the day with some DJs and dancing. Well look no further, because the destination plugged into everyone’s Ubers will be Industry Lanes in Richmond, a 5 Star Green Star hybrid precinct that is playing host to the official Saturday Indesign Afterparty for 2023, courtesy of our official afterparty sponsor Salta and Abacus.

Think greenhouse vibes with plants and nature galore, an urban jungle that will play on this year’s Project theme of Utopias. And this utopia is a party-lover’s dream, with DJs, drinks and food ensuring that the afterparty is one you’ll never forget.

If you’ve attended a Saturday Indesign afterparty before, you know there’s nowhere else you’d rather be post-event, so don’t miss your chance to secure your ticket and plan an evening of fun with all your closest design friends and strangers.

See the key details below, relive some highlights from the 2022 afterparty, and head to the booking page to secure your spot. But party crashes beware – places are strictly limited and you MUST have a ticket to access the afterparty.

Saturday Indesign official Afterparty

Where: Industry Lanes – 459 Church St, Richmond, VIC, 3121

When: Saturday 2 September – 7:00pm

Dress Code: Casual… dancing shoes recommended!

Entry Requirements: Tickets are limited, so get in quick!! Attendees MUST have a ticket.

BOOK NOW

.

Find out more information via our event page or reach out to events@indesign.com.au with any questions. We can’t wait to see you at #saturdayindesign!