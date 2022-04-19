ABB and Samsung Electronics have teamed up with designs on providing technologies developed for energy savings and management and Internet of Things connections for residential and commercial buildings.

The two companies hope to create a platform for innovation on smart technology, smart control and smart devices which will see the built environment’s contribution to carbon emissions drastically reduced.

The collaboration will see both Samsung and ABB give consumers greater access to home automation technologies and device management. Smart homes utilise devices and appliances via a centralised system that save time, money and energy. Through the pairing of Samsung and ABB technologies, users will be able to monitor a suite of devices such as white goods, smoke detectors, energy, security and comfort systems from the one application.

“We imagine a future where our customers can benefit from significant carbon and energy savings by further improving access to fully integrated and holistic, smart building technology,” says ABB Smart Buildings President, Mike Mustapha.

“Partnering with a major technology innovation leader like Samsung Electronics further supports ABB’s vision and offering to connect whole buildings with open and agnostic solutions, and to deliver insights on total energy consumption, including elements such as electric vehicle charging. This not only minimises the carbon footprint from the built environment but delivers a seamless and engaging user experience.”

As well as developing home automation solutions, the two companies will extend its collaboration to the Samsung Electronics heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) products and variable refrigerant flow (VRF) room control system and the ABB HVAC control system for commercial buildings and multi-dwelling developments.

“The simplicity of just two vendors coming together in this way adds ease to smart buildings projects for construction companies and property developers too. For retrofitting existing buildings, or new sites, with a single source for solutions, they can be assured that products will integrate, and work seamlessly together. It also enhances the after sales experience because there is just one platform for the whole system,” says Chanwoo Park, Samsung Electronics' Head of IoT Business.

Image: Supplied