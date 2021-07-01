The South Australian Government has announced that the South Australian Sports Institute HQ concept, designed by Studio Nine Architects, has received funding to the tune of $49 million.

Tasked with a brief from the Office for Recreation Sports and Racing (ORSR) to create a space with a focus on community, activation, and connection, creating a new iconic gateway for the city of Adelaide, Studio Nine devised a new combined SASI and ORSR high-performance precinct, situated between the existing Netball SA Stadium and SA Athletics Stadium in Mile End. This is the first time in 39-years that the South Australian Sports Institute (SASI) will have its own purpose-designed facility.

The building form and footprint draws inspiration from the strength of the bicep muscle and tendons, stretching out to connect and activate the neighbouring sites.

The façade takes a modular approach with the panels intended to be prefabricated off site. Applied in a sweeping gesture that follows the curve of the building, the depth of the panels offers articulation and sun protection. At pedestrian level the façade engages with the ground plain, activating the frontage. Sweeping up, a bridge forms a link from the existing Netball SA Stadium across to SA Athletics Stadium, with the previously disused passage now a key aspect of the unified precinct.

Visible and accessible from the main road, the facility improves the precincts' connection to the city and the broader community through new bus stops and bike paths.

The Institute will include a strength and conditioning gym that accommodates multiple sports, a specially designed indoor court with smart technology sport-specific ergometer training zones and an environment chamber for simulated heat, humidity and altitude stress training.

The new HQ will help SASI achieve its target of contributing at least 10 per cent of Australia’s team medals at Olympics and Paralympics and will attract national and international training camps and elite programs.

The HQ is expected to commence construction in 2022 to mid-2023.