Brodie Street in Rydalmere is now home to a colourful mural that features native Australian plants and animals, which has breathed new life into the industrial hub’s main shopping strip.

The 40-metre shopfront that the mural now rests upon has been reinvigorated by Wollongong-based mural artist Claire Foxton. The work is part of the City of Parramatta Council’s $670,000 revitalisation of the Brodie Street shops, delivered under the council’s Better Neighbourhoods Program. The mural will face the site of Parramatta’s soon to be completed Light Rail station.

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer says the mural is a welcome addition to the Rydalmere area that council is looking to overhaul with the light rail link nearing completion

“With its bright splashes of purple, blue and red, the eye-catching new mural will become an iconic feature of Rydalmere’s shopping and dining strip,” he says.

“Rydalmere is a growing hub in the City of Parramatta − home to a Western Sydney University campus, a diverse selection of businesses, and soon its own Parramatta Light Rail stop. Our upgrades and stunning mural will make the town centre even more welcoming for people to stop by for a coffee or a bite to eat.”

Foxton says she is proud of the work conducted by herself, Council and street art agency Blank Walls to bring the 40mx5m mural to life.

“I really wanted the work to brighten this little corner of Rydalmere and act as a warm welcome for commuters with the new Light Rail stop opening opposite the mural. I feel chuffed that this is one of the first public artworks activating this area of Western Sydney and hope it leads to more!” she says.

“The idea was to bring a feeling of nature and calm to a fairly built-up area. The work features native flora and fauna species found locally, some of which are threatened, endangered or vulnerable.”

Taking eight days to complete, the mural features Australian native plants such as the Blackthorn, Flowering Gum, Crimson Bottlebrush, and endangered Spiked Rice-flower; birds including the Eastern Rosella, Scarlet Robin, and endangered Regent Honeyeater; and the Caper White Butterfly.

The Brodie Street upgrade, scheduled for completion in September 2021, was informed by significant community consultation. It will include new granite paving, bespoke street furniture, wider footpaths to accommodate more outdoor dining and new mature trees, in addition to the mural.

Council’s Better Neighbourhood Program, operating since 1999, is focused on revitalising local centres outside the Parramatta CBD.

The mural can be located at 11 Brodie Street, Rydalmere.

Image: Supplied