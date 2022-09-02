A $750 million redevelopment for the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital has been announced, Bates Smart and Neeson Murcutt + Neille along with Jacobs handling the delivery.

A new addition and upgraded emergency department forms part of the upgrades for a hospital that holds heritage listing. Additional intensive care units, operating theatres and maternity services will also be included.

“This is the most significant investment in RPA’s 140-year history and will support excellent health care for the 700,000 people who live in Sydney Local Health District and the more than 1 million people who visit it for work, study or to see loved ones,” says NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.

The redevelopment was earmarked in 2019 under Gladys Berejiklian. The upgrades will account for the demand for an extra 200 beds needed in the hospital by 2027.

Over 100 focus groups have been held with staff and stakeholders to inform the design of the addition and redeveloped spaces. A survey that was undertaken by staff, patients and carers found that over 65 percent of respondents wanted upgraded seating and waiting areas, while 80 percent wanted to see an increase in green spaces outside.

“Health Infrastructure has consulted extensively with clinicians, staff, patients, consumers and the local community, to ensure the redevelopment meets the healthcare needs of the rapidly growing area both now and in the future,” says NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard.

The NSW Government expects approval to be a formality and for construction to begin later this year.

Image: NSW Government