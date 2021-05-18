Following the initial refusal by Hills Shire Council, Cox Architecture has submitted a modified proposal for a $1.3 billion development at Rouse Hill in Sydney's north-west.

Comprising eight ‘super lots’, four of which are residential buildings that will play host to approximately 2,100 residential buildings, the development will also feature commercial, retail and community spaces, as well as a 7,500 square metre Town Park, billed as the centrepiece of the development.

The development is approximately 600 metres away from the new Rouse Hill Station, which is part of the NSW’s Government’s new Sydney Metro line.

The masterplan reads that the proposal is highly accessible, in a place surrounded by modern infrastructure, making it a logical development within the Hills area.

“The Northern Precinct of Rouse Hill will be a highly accessible place, focusing on good access to and from the Rouse Hill Town Centre, Sydney Metro station, the T-Way bus interchange, surrounding parklands and future hospital site, through legible walking, cycling and public transport networks,” it says.

The amendments to the proposal include the eight super lots that have shaved off approximately 400 apartments from the original plan, a reduction in building heights from 30 storeys to 25, and one hectare of green space to be utilised within the development.

Developed by GPT Group in conjunction with Cox, Civitas and landscape architect Oculus, the development is an extension of the Rouse Hill Town Centre, with the development situated to the north.

The ‘northern precinct’ will border the Town Centre, with three distinct neighbourhoods categorised by variation in facade and build. To the south, the ‘community hub’ will see a range of retail, commercial and community spaces among the lower levels of the buildings, with residential dwellings situated above them.

An ‘urban village’ to the development’s west is designed to be accessible, with walking encouraged amongst visitors and residents, with a range of commercial and residential buildings.

The amended planning proposal for the Rouse Hill Northern Precinct was lodged with the Hills Shire Council earlier this month, with public submissions now open.

