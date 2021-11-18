Rob Mills Architecture has had quite the whirlwind week, taking out two international design awards for two of the practice’s recent projects.

The practice was announced the winner of the BLT Built Design Awards Architectural Design - Residential Category for its Great Ocean Road Residence (pictured top), while its Hampden project won an honourable mention in the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize. Both awards build on a strong portfolio of accolades the practice has gained for its work in the architecture and interior design industries in the recent past.

The Los Angeles-based BLT Built Design Awards are judged by an international jury of 40 experienced architects, designers, developers, academics and media representatives. A jury tasked with picking the winners for the Architecture MasterPrize selected Hampden by RMA after a rigorous judging process of thousands of entries across the globe. The project will now feature in the Architecture MasterPrize Book of Architecture.

RMA Architect, Rob Mills, says he is equally delighted and honoured to have received the awards from two separate award ceremonies.

“The measure of the awards is the quality of the other award-winners and the quality of each jury,” he says.

RMA’s Great Ocean Road Residence was designed to withstand a harsh marine environment in its unique cliff-top position. It features fire-rated construction, geothermal heating and environmentally sensitive design and solid construction, which provides silence against the ocean winds. The interiors feature natural textures, cantilevered ceilings and grand proportions.

Hampden by RMA is a limited collection of nine private three-bedroom residences in Melbourne’s prestigious suburb of Armadale. The large-scale apartments are bathed in sunlight through arched windows and are distinguished by crafted textures, healthy materials and intelligent design.

“Hampden brings together much of my experience in what has become one of my favourite projects,” adds Mills.

Rob Mills Architecture and Interiors has previously won the 2017 American Architecture Prize Firm of the Year Award in Residential Interior Design, as well as receiving four honourable mentions in the same awards.

RMA was recognised in both the architectural design and interior design categories for its Armadale Residence and for the commercial interiors of both One Hot Yoga & Pilates Sydney and One Hot Pilates Melbourne. RMA was previously also named Interior Practice of The Year at the 2016 World Interiors News Awards.