The NSW Government’s Regional Housing Taskforce has released its independent report that seeks to outline how the state’s planning system can correctly address housing supply and affordability in regional communities.

The report, in summation, outlines five key recommendations passed down by the taskforce to the NSW Government to consider. They include implementing support measures to bring forward a supply of ‘development-ready’ land, increasing the availability of affordable and diverse housing, providing more certainty about where, when and what types of homes will be built, investigating planning levers to facilitate the delivery of housing that meet short term needs, and finally to improve the monitoring of housing and policy outcomes, and demand indicators.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Paul Toole, says he and the government welcome the taskforce's report, which was underpinned by the recommendations and 15 potential actions.

“We set up the Taskforce to provide advice on how to address housing pressure in the bush, and I thank them for their swift and comprehensive response on an issue that is affecting so many regional communities,” he says.

“The report gives the NSW Government clear recommendations to consider how we can use the levers within the planning system to fast-track supply of shovel-ready land and deliver more homes for families across regional parts of the State.”

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, Rob Stokes, says the Government will now consider the recommendations, with an eye to providing a response to the report later in the year.

“We will consider each recommendation in detail to ensure our planning system allows for a steady supply of housing throughout regional communities,” he says.

“The recommendations confirm there is no silver bullet solution and we must work in partnership with industry and local councils to create more housing opportunities.”

Minister for Water, Property and Housing, Melinda Pavey, says the recommendations reflect the unique housing needs of regional communities.

“The pandemic has put new pressure on regional housing markets over the last year and I welcome the taskforce’s recommendations for how we can alleviate that pressure with innovative, driven solutions,” she says.

“The need for more temporary accommodation for seasonal workers is of particular concern in many communities and we will consider the taskforce’s advice on how we can work with councils to deliver this.”

To view the report in full, click here.

