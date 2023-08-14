Reece has released its annual Bathroom Insights Report, which provides built environment professionals with a resource that outlines the trends and attitudes of Australian homeowners when it comes to the space itself.

Customisation, sustainability, future proofing, hygiene and technology are major considerations for Australians who have either renovated or plan to renovate their bathrooms in the next 12-18 months. A local design typology, characterised by locally sourced products, fixtures and fittings, is a drawcard for Australians, which provide a homegrown feel.

36 percent of respondents believe that the bathroom is in the top three rooms of the home for property appeal. Inspiration is coming through via social media and retail channels, with 42 percent of respondents confirming they are influenced by the likes of Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter, with 36 percent influenced by retailers.

Two thirds of those surveyed hold customisation in high importance, while 77 percent care about sustainability and water efficiency. Universal design features are on the agenda for 57 percent of respondents, coinciding with the new NCC guidelines that ensure new builds have safer, more accessible bathrooms.

Almost half of respondents wanted a bathroom with the latest tech, but they’re not looking to step into a fully automated bathroom of the future. They want subtle innovations that add up to an enhanced experience, every day.

Nick Hailey, Reece Bathrooms Customer Leader, Builder and Consumer, says the findings will assist built environment professionals and their clients in finding a middle ground for new bathrooms.

“This year, we’ve really deep dived into the preferences and challenges consumers are facing when it comes to their bathroom renovation,” he says.

“We’re excited to share these valuable, first-hand insights from across the country with the builders, architects and designers that are creating the spaces our customers want to live in.”