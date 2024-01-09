Plus Architecture and developer R.Corporation have cut the ribbon on the first stage of R.Iconic, the first of two towers to pierce the South Melbourne sky.

The 31-storey tower features 451 apartments and five townhouses, and a number of cafes, restaurants and retail integrations. Plus’ design has already received critical acclaim on multiple occasions, taking home the Design Excellence award at the 2023 UDIA Vic Awards for Excellence and Best Apartment Architectural Design at the 2023 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards.

Plus Architecture Director Ian Briggs says the practice’s design was based on intersecting iconic form with existing streetscape.

“Referencing the masonry of the existing neighbourhood, the building is like a sculptural object, engaging and evocative in its expression,” he says.

“It will serve as an important wayfinding device that’s visible from across the city and the bay, a gateway to the emerging CBD South precinct, and importantly a new destination for the wider community in an area that does not yet have a commercial centre.”

The tapered form of the 31 and future 41-storey buildings sees each integrate with the low-scale suburban landscape and ensure minimal overshading. Located in close proximity to local parklands, the building’s earthy brick base podium is a direct acknowledgement of the natural and built environment of South Melbourne.

“The building language of R.Iconic’s brick base podium and glass towers speak to its unique location. The towers and their deliberately distinct ‘sliced’ built form are contemporary hallmarks that physically represent this idea of transition,” Briggs continues.

Each apartment – irrespective of size or bedrooms – is designed for family living, with oversized balconies and ample storage on offer as well as an array of natural light and vignettes of the city. A Paul Bangay-designed landscaped garden lays claim to being one of the largest in the garden city, while communal amenities and lobby have been overseen by DesignOffice. A 300-metre running track, gym, playground, private dining pods and heated pool all sit on the podium level.

The interiors of each penthouse and townhouse within the precinct has been designed by David Hicks. Outdoor terraces and spacious floorplates define the premium offerings, creating seamless transitions between internal and external.

“R.Iconic architecturally pushes the limits of what has been achieved before in South Melbourne and will not only become an important visual landmark for the area and surrounds, but an engaging centre for the CBD South precinct,” says R.Corporation Financial and Commercial Director, Nick Consiglio

The second stage, R.Iconic’s taller, 41-storey building, will offer a further 424 apartments, and a sky lounge with spectacular views of the city skyline and Port Phillip Bay. R.Corporation hopes to evolve the development into a ‘village hub’, with shared workspaces, innovation labs and hospitality spaces over to the public.

For more information, visit plusarchitecture.com.au/riconic.