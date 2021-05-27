COX Architecture have been rewarded for their work on the Queensland Country Bank Stadium, with the practice receiving the award for the National Award Category of Social and Community Infrastructure at the 2021 Urban Development Institute of Australia National Awards for Excellence.

The 25,000 seat stadium, used mainly by NRL outfit the North Queensland Cowboys, has given the city the ability to host major events in an ability it was previously unable to.

The UDIA Awards jury says within its statement that the project has lifted the city of Townsville to unprecedented heights.

“The highly successful design, construction and operation of the stadium illustrates the transformative results that can occur from a partnership between all levels of government through Australia’s first City Deal,” it reads.

“The judges were highly impressed by the scale and purpose-built design of the project which has transformed Townsville, providing a significant catalyst in attracting investment and supporting local job creation in and around the city area. In addition to the high-quality architecture of the buildings, the overall site planning uniquely reflects the Townsville landscape.

“This project should be lauded for the increased capability for regional sporting events, the improved urban connections it has facilitated within the town, the ongoing economic benefits and the overall profile raising that has occurred in the North Queensland region.”

COX Architecture Director Richard Coulson says the award is not so much for the practice, but for the city of Townsville.

This award reflects the city making ambition that is so much a part of Townsville today. All levels of government have contributed to a project that is an economic engine but also an integral part of the community. The sense of community pride is palpable,” he says.

The horseshoe shaped bowl that sits atop the stadium reflects the desire for the ground to still have a community feel, with one end of the ground completely uncovered. Deeply inspired by Indigenous culture and the Pandanus tree, the stadium is purpose built to withstand cyclonic conditions the North Queensland city is exposed to year on year.

