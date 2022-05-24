Registrations for Queensland’s Resilient Homes Fund opened earlier this month which will assist the state’s homeowners in making their properties able to better withstand floods.

Initiated on 19 March, the $771 million fund will also help local councils with cleaning up their towns. Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison was against co-funding the scheme but acquiesced on April 6.

Those who apply and are then accepted by the scheme are able to retrofit their homes with resilient materials and/or raise them above flood height. Homeowners in 37 eligible council areas are also able to have their homes voluntarily bought back. Builders will be approved by the state government to undertake the work.

Homes are only able to be bought back by the government if repairs, retrofitting or raising isn’t classed as suitable. The frequency and severity of floods in the area is another consideration. The Queensland Government will contact homeowners to organise the assessment of their homes once they have registered, with those that have been displaced or severely affected to be notified via recovery groups and councils.

Approximately 7000 households have been damaged in the floods, with 3600 of those now uninhabitable. Queensland Reconstruction Association CEO Brendan Moon says the organisation will look to help those who have been affected as best as possible.

“For those people who are confronted with big decisions about what the best path is for them, that’s okay, we will have specialist teams available to assist you in making that decision,” he says in an interview with The Age.

$741 million has been allocated towards home upgrades, with 5500 homes eligible for $50,000 retrofit grants. $350 million has been set aside for the buy back of around 500 homes, with $30 million given to local councils to repair parks, roads and other infrastructure.

To find more about the fund, click here.