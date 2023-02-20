The Queensland Government has brought in new legislation for purchasing property in the sunshine state, with conveyancing transactions now to be conducted electronically.

The last state in the country to pivot towards electronic transactions, the move will assist buyers and sellers within the industry.

"Prior to electronic conveyancing, buyers and sellers were expected to travel to a law firm to sign the necessary paperwork in person, or post them by mail,” says InfoTrack’s Head of Property Australia, Lee Bailie.

“That takes time and requires documents to be manually uploaded which leaves room for error, and is slower than using a digital system. Adopting a digital approach to conveyancing is much more efficient. It’s a positive step forward in reducing the number of sales held up because documents weren’t lodged in time or were lost.

“There’s also more transparency with notifications throughout the process keeping everyone updated, and there’s greater security with receipts for all digital transactions issued immediately.”

As of February 2023, documents relating to a transfer, mortgage, caveat, and priority notice, as well as applications to represent a deceased property owner, will be completed and submitted digitally and lodged through a secure Electronic Lodgement Network.

Bailie says that e-conveyancing was first adopted in Queensland a decade ago, but will now bring legal practices and real estate agents still using manual processes up to speed.

“Many law firms have embraced digital transactions over the past 10 years, but the benefits were particularly apparent during COVID when fewer face-to-face interactions were possible,” he says.

“We welcome the new mandate, and the convenience, security, and efficiency it will bring to property transactions throughout Queensland.”