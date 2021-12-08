Pumphouse Sydney has opened its doors following a stunning transformation overseen by Luchetti Krelle.

Inspired by Pumphouse Sydney’s history amongst Australia’s burgeoning industrialisation, the chic industrial design speaks to the signature heritage traits of the building. The venue once supplied power to a booming city - but the Darling Harbour venue’s hospitality character has long been underpinned by craft, hence the extensive collection of craft beers and specially curated cocktails, a new wine room featuring a broad selection from local and international winemakers, and an elevated menu now on offer at the venue, created by Anthony Kirk.

The industrial flavour of the space features a number of high end finishes, including works by artist Lance Corlette, a timber bar and the intimate wine room. Metallic touches further the feeling of industrial elegance while maintaining the heritage listed facade.

“We are incredibly excited to open the doors of the Pumphouse Sydney,” says Novotel Sydney Darling Square’s General Manager, Nikki Little.

“We have taken into consideration what our customers love about this venue, and have elevated those aspects to provide an experience people can’t wait to go back to. We are so proud of the heritage of the building and have shown that in the aesthetic of the Pumphouse Sydney, as well as in the offering of our food and beverages.”

Luchetti Krelle worked with Novotel and a number of stakeholders throughout the design process to bring the vision of a modern and contemporary look and feel within an established venue to life. The internal and external refurbishment and restoration were undertaken by Dynamic Projects.

Pumphouse Sydney is proudly and authentically Sydney, therefore the team was eager to reflect this in the food offering with a menu that has been inspired by seasonal produce.

For more information regarding the refurbishment or to book, visit www.pumphousesydney.com.au.

Images: Supplied