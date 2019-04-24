Several events and activities have been lined up to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Robin Boyd, one of Australia’s most influential architects. The year-long program being organised by the Robin Boyd Foundation (RBF) will include a series of events, exhibitions, talks, tours and activities that will not only celebrate Boyd’s work but also showcase the historical and ongoing legacy of his architecture, and his work as a social commentator and design provocateur.

The umbrella program, titled ‘Robin Boyd: Centenary of Design’ will include the annual Australian Institute of Architects Open Day featuring award-winning architecture in Victoria; and co-presenting events with the Melbourne Design Week, National Trust Heritage Festival, and Open House Melbourne Weekend, amongst others. Boyd’s iconic, mid-century modernist residence Walsh Street will also be opened four times a month to allow Australians and international visitors an opportunity to learn more about his work.

Events have also been planned in Melbourne, regional Victoria, Sydney and Adelaide in partnership with significant architectural, historical and design organisations such as the DADo Film Society, Heide Museum of Contemporary Art, National Gallery of Victoria, Parks Victoria, and the State Library of Victoria. Boyd-focused events and exhibitions will also be hosted at the University of Melbourne Ian Potter Gallery, Monash Art Gallery and its University Museum of Art, and RMIT’s Design Archives.

Additionally, Shepparton Art Museum, Warrandyte Historical Society and individual art historians are exhibiting and hosting tours of Boyd designed buildings.

Amy Boyd, a member of the Robin Boyd Foundation Board, and grand-daughter of the celebrated architect, says it was wonderful that Boyd’s works and ideas continued to be celebrated in his centenary year.

“Robin was an architect, educator and social critic and believed that good design in all fields could benefit and enrich people’s daily lives. He understood the importance of Australian identity in creating Australian architecture and how identity could in turn be served by architecture. Robin’s message remains as relevant today as it was when he was alive.”

“By partnering with key architecture and design organisations throughout the country, the foundation is creating the largest and most robust program we have ever presented. We will grow the centenary program on a rolling basis throughout 2019 and are seeking opportunities to engage with the general public and design curious," adds CEO Joy Villalino

“This centenary allows the foundation to increase public awareness and engagement of Boyd’s large, archival legacy and how his design-thinking continues to influence contemporary discussions about Australian architecture and design in this country and abroad. Our goal is to cement national and international awareness of Robin Boyd as one of Australia’s most influential architects through the full scope of his work across various media.”

Image: The 1958 interior courtyard of modernist architect Robin Boyd's residence on Walsh Street in South Yarra, Melbourne as captured by photographer and visual provocateur Mark Strizic who worked closely with Boyd to visually instil the human essence in the architect's works (Credit: Estate of Mark Strizic)