An Australian first is on hand at Plus Architecture ‘s Viridi project, with a complex angular tiled facade giving the new multi-residential building a hill-like roof.

Innovative computer and engineering technologies have allowed for the facade to come to life. The facade features some 15,000 terracotta green roof tiles, arranged in the shape of a mosaic. The tiles channel the hues of the nearby Grattan Gardens, as well as the local heritage hotels of Prahan.

A custom computer script was written by Plus to map the colour ratios, pattern sequences and placement via a 3D model. The program also offered insight into how the tiles would respond to changing light conditions. Plus Director Ian Briggs says that the practice relished the opportunity to work within strict council requirements which resulted in the innovative facade.

“Initially, using the tiles seemed an obvious choice as a lightweight flexible solution for what seems like basically a big roof, but as we explored this further it became apparent that we needed to develop new design and construction technology in order to deliver a design that’s unique to Australia,” he says.

“Despite extensive experimentation, prototyping and quality testing, executed over several stages in close collaboration with our project partners, we were remarkably able to deliver the Viridi apartments within the original project budget, which was set out before we envisioned the ambitious roof design.

“It’s really exciting to be able to showcase a building that draws on methodologies that weren’t available to us before, and expresses colour so confidently to our clients and the community.”

The three shades were curated directly from the colours of leaves in the park, with each tile hand-crafted in Spain. Plus Architecture forged a partnership with builders Cobild and facade engineers Inhabit to ensure the specificity of the project was accounted for.

A custom-built blue steel truss system developed by Bolt Blue Constructions and Dynamic Steel Frame has ensured the stability of the tiles and windows while allowing for immersive views of the skyline. The angled roof form additionally increases natural light within each of the residences.

Comprising 43 one, two and three-bedroom apartments across seven levels, Viridi has been developed by Little Projects and features a ground floor retail precinct and 500 sqm of office space. The complex has been accredited with a 7-star apartment ESD rating, with double-glazed windows, thermal insulation created from the facade and waterproofing that meets FP1.4 compliance guidelines.

“From the outset, we knew Plus Architecture had the capability to deliver an outstanding design on this challenging and quirky site. It’s been fantastic to collaborate once again to deliver the Viridi project,” says Little Projects Director Paris Lechte.

The project also includes the revitalisation of the street interface in connection to the site through to the adjacent parkland, ground floor retail and increased pedestrian amenity, setting a tone for a welcoming neighbourhood environment.