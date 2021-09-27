57 storeys and 178 metres high, The Pacifica, designed by Plus Architecture, is the tallest residential tower in New Zealand. Located in Auckland, the tower sits head and shoulders above the north island city’s CBD, signalling a shift in inner-city apartment living.

The building comprises 273 luxury apartments, with a further 35-suite boutique hotel, high-end restaurant and cafe. Referencing the beauty of Auckland, the building both complements and enhances the city skyline. Every element of The Pacifica is inspired by its environment: the twisting totem-like design on the building’s exterior that resembles a traditional Maori Pikorua, symbolising togetherness, the shifting glass façade that mirrors the sparkling waters of the Waitemata Harbour and the archetypal Auckland laneway.

Plus Architecture Director, Ian Briggs, says the practice endeavoured to achieve a ‘sense of place’ for The Pacifica, and was something the team riffed on heavily in the design process.

“Auckland is a fantastic city with its harbour and laneways. And so, for us, the idea of the harbour and of the laneway network were the two starting points for the unique design. We were able to very naturally extend that through our site, and to represent that laneway experience within the architecture of the base of the tower, before becoming vertical elements within the skyline,” he says.

“It almost became quite a natural experience, rather than, what wacky shape can we make? It was: what naturally grows out of the human-centric experience of the city at street level, and how does that then grow up into the skyline?”

Construction on the tower began in 2017, with Icon tasked with the build. Developed by Hengyi, nearly all of The Pacifica’s luxury apartments offer views across the harbour towards Rangitoto Island, including a ‘super penthouse’ comprising one apartment over two floor plates. The Pacifica features a number of high quality facilities, including a heated lap pool, sauna, steam room, spa, gym, media room, residents’ lounge, library and barbeque terrace – offering high-end lifestyle and amenities in the heart of Auckland. The tower is positioned just a block further back from the Britomart retail and hospitality precinct, ensuring residents are close to a number of options in terms of shopping and dining.

Apartments at the upper levels feature enclosed balconies, named winter gardens, to provide a buffer between the resident and the outside, providing an element similar to a front garden.

“The Pacifica sets a new standard in inner-city living in both Auckland and New Zealand. It was exciting to be part of building such a strong, bold footprint right at the epicenter of Auckland's development and enable Plus to cement its presence in New Zealand and grow its local offices,” says Plus Architecture Director Jaimin Atkins.

The prominent new building has received praise across the globe, with several award wins across the International Property Awards 2021, NZ Building Industry Awards 2021, Urban Developer Awards 2021 and more.

After four years, The Pacifica’s construction is now complete. For more information on the tower, visit thepacifica.co.nz.