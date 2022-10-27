Plus Architecture has teamed up with esteemed Japanese architect Kengo Kuma to craft the design for a $550 million mixed-use precinct located in Brisbane’s west end.

Located on 117 Victoria Street, the project is being developed by Crown Group. The complex comprises four 12-storey towers featuring residential and retail spaces with heightened connectivity between residents and nature, as well as the wider community.

Plus Architecture Director, Danny Juric, says the project intersects the world renowned style of Kuma with the localised design expertise of Plus.

“Kuma’s intention was to plant a seed for future vitalisation of the West End community – representing a new era of architecture for Brisbane where globally awarded design is accessible to everyone in the community. It’s been very special to collaborate with Kuma and Crown Group to bring this vision to life,” he says.

“Celebrating public space is an important part of the project, and to see this level of private investment in quality urban design in Brisbane is a fantastic reflection of the growth and confidence in the future of our city.”

A clear depiction of Kuma’s ‘living with nature’ philosophy, the development features accessible gardens, private outdoor space, retail, rooftop amenity, and proximity to the river. A stainless steel undercroft brings texture to the facade and immediately channels the river, while timber screening complements the site’s natural beauty.

Crown Group’s Queensland Development Director, Trent McLauchlan, says the developer is delighted to be creating its first mixed-use development in the sunshine state with the help of both local and international architects.

“This site is one of the last remaining riverfront parcels to be developed in West End and therefore presents a unique opportunity. We are looking forward to bringing iconic design and unrivalled resort amenity to Brisbane at this magnificent and exclusive riverfront address,” he says.

An urban hub has been created within the precinct, with a rooftop pool, garden and outdoor barbecue all included. Retail and hospitality offerings and community support spaces sit on the ground floor. Over 75 percent of the ground plane features lush gardens and open green spaces, with a series of lagoons flowing through the site. Thoroughfares across the site will improve accessibility to the river, with a proposed ferry terminal located at the front of the site.

The initial development application submitted by Crown Group has been revised to improve public space, rooftop amenity and traffic management. Development approval is expected to be reached by the end of 2022, with construction to begin in the latter stages of 2023.

