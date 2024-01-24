The NSW Government has unveiled the concept designs for Penrith Stadium, along with a $300 million allocation to ensure the stadium becomes a reality.

The design, which will see the current stadium transformed, centres around game day experience, as well as creating a hub for sports and entertainment. Extensive community consultation has influenced much of the design process, which has seen the two hills at either end of the stadium retained.

A new western grandstand will be constructed, while its eastern counterpart will be refurbished, resulting in an increased capacity to 25,000. Both will be steeper than their predecessors, ensuring spectators are directly above the action.

“I’d like to thank the 3000 fans and families who provided their input to the design process, and I – along with every fan of Western Sydney sport – am so excited to see that the iconic hills at either end of the ground have been saved,” says Member for Penrith Karen McKeown.

“As Penrith continues to grow, the new Penrith Stadium precinct will be an active hub that the whole community can enjoy.”

Additional food and beverage outlets, plus amenities will reduce wait times for attendees. Scoreboards, sound systems and lighting will also be upgraded, while players will benefit from four brand new change rooms, encouraging female representation. The training field to the west of the stadium will be transformed into a space for events.

“I am delighted to see the upgraded Penrith Stadium brought to life in these exciting new designs. This is a very welcome upgrade to a stadium that has been well loved by the passionate Western Sydney community,” says NSW Minister for Western Sydney Prue Car.

“I cannot wait to see the seats filled as fans come roaring in to enjoy Panthers’ games in the upgraded stadium.”

Providing all goes to plan in regards to planning and procurement, the stadium is expected to close after the 2024 NRL season, and re-open in 2026. Hundreds of jobs are expected to be created during construction and once the stadium is open.

