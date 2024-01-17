MATES in Construction and personal injury claims company EML Group have announced a two-year partnership, intent on providing expanded mental health services to construction sector workers.

With EML’s funding, MATES has the capacity to add two Field Officers to its NSW contingent, enhancing the organisation’s ability to provide on-site support and training. It is estimated this will positively influence the lives of some 2,300 construction workers.

“This collaboration with EML is a game-changer for us,” says MATES in Construction CEO Brad Parker.

“With EML’s support, we can extend our reach and provide more targeted, effective mental health interventions to construction workers. Together, we’re not just building structures; we’re building a more resilient, mentally healthy workforce.”



Aligning with the objectives of the Australian Building and Construction Industry's Blueprint for Better Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, MATES’ Field Officers will be tasked with providing customised training and on-site sessions, with a strong emphasis on mental health and suicide prevention strategies.

MATES’ delivery model focuses on all levels of business, with EML to introduce new clients to the MATES model. MATES will return the favour through sharing its expertise with EML's claims teams and support office staff, broadening their understanding of the risks of suicide within the construction sector.

“EML’s purpose is to help people get their lives back,” says Daniel Walton, EML Group Executive

“Our partnership with MATES will help to extend services and support even further, providing construction workers with additional access to critical suicide prevention services.”