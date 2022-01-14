Paloma Paloma, a $250 million hotel, hospitality and residential project designed by Decibel Architecture, has opened Registrations of Interest for the 84 residences it comprises.

In a bid to transform Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, the Caloundra precinct will aim to bring a luxurious multi-residential living experience like no other to the region.

“Paloma Paloma is the best residential and lifestyle offering on the market— the pinnacle of brilliant international design, exceptionally curated experiences and the best in Australian hospitality,” says Decibel Architecture Conductor Dylan Brady.

“Alongside the development team and delivery experts, we have brought a fresh and generous perspective to the Caloundra identity, creating a brilliant and intriguing energy, and shaping this place’s future as a new benchmark of excellence.”

The ‘sky homes’ each feature a personal balcony pool, and are available in 2, 3 and 4 bedroom layouts. The residences’ textural palette consists of raw and robust white concrete, juxtaposed against a selection of soft linens and layers, cool solids, warm textures and designer fabrics. The precinct features a number of premium amenities, including outdoor bathing gardens and communal areas.

“The architecture is inspired by the rocky headlands of Caloundra, the rockpool marbled tidal ledges and the weathered curvature of sand and sea worn stones and dunes,” says Brady.

“Working within the permitted envelope we have carefully reimagined the design, connecting the site to the street and delivering a totally unexpected lifestyle, hotel, residential and hospitality experience."

To announce this project, Paloma Paloma’s Bulcock Street site was this week painted Pink Fire as part of an on-going art installation. The development site will be home to a series of playful community events, celebrations, arthouse shows and unexpected experiences over the coming months.

Construction of the precinct is due to begin later this year. For more information, head to palomapaloma.com.au.