Construction on Otto Townhomes commenced earlier this week, with the Stepney development accounting for the increased demand for high-density living on Adelaide’s outskirts.

Devised by Amulet Design and Broadfeather, the $60 million development will bring 62 contemporary homes to Adelaide’s north-west. The design references both the heritage architecture and local landscape of the development’s immediate locale to correctly honour the history of the site.

Developer Amulet Property managed to sell 80 percent of the first stage in under two months, which speaks to the demand for high-density living in the city of churches. It is anticipated the development will house 145 new residents.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be kicking-off this exciting project here today,” says Amulet Property Managing Director, Patrick Stabile at the recent groundbreaking ceremony at the site.

“South Australians are seeking more than just a home - they are seeking choice, connectivity and community. We are delivering all of that here with Otto Townhomes, building on the existing legacy of place to reshape this iconic site, while creating a new kind of residential opportunity here in this thriving location.”

Otto Townhomes will be built on the former site of Otto Timber Joinery and Hardware, a renowned local favourite which operated for over a hundred years. The name of the development is a direct acknowledgement of the site’s history.

“Otto Townhomes is a tremendous example of revitalisation and forward growth,” says South Australian Premier Steven Marshall MP.

“By adding a much-needed residential asset to this vibrant community, we are supporting not only jobs now, but helping to secure the future of Stepney. As a Norwood local, I am especially thrilled to be supporting the influx of migration back into South Australia, with forward thinking developments like this one.”

The second stage of the development has been released, of two and three bedroom, two bathroom Torrens titled homes that are still available for purchase from $719,000.

Residents are expected to move into their homes in April 2023. For more information, visit ottotownhomes.com.au.

Images: Supplied