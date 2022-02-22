Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
otto townhomes renders
shareShare

Tools up in Stepney for $60 million townhouse development

Construction on Otto Townhomes commenced earlier this week, with the Stepney development accounting for the increased demand for high-density living on Adelaide’s outskirts.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

22 Feb 2022 2m read View Author

otto-townhomes-stepney-construction-commences-1732009126.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Construction on Otto Townhomes commenced earlier this week, with the Stepney development accounting for the increased demand for high-density living on Adelaide’s outskirts.

Devised by Amulet Design and Broadfeather, the $60 million development will bring 62 contemporary homes to Adelaide’s north-west. The design references both the heritage architecture and local landscape of the development’s immediate locale to correctly honour the history of the site.

Developer Amulet Property managed to sell 80 percent of the first stage in under two months, which speaks to the demand for high-density living in the city of churches. It is anticipated the development will house 145 new residents.

otto townhomes renders

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be kicking-off this exciting project here today,” says Amulet Property Managing Director, Patrick Stabile at the recent groundbreaking ceremony at the site.

“South Australians are seeking more than just a home - they are seeking choice, connectivity and community. We are delivering all of that here with Otto Townhomes, building on the existing legacy of place to reshape this iconic site, while creating a new kind of residential opportunity here in this thriving location.”

Otto Townhomes will be built on the former site of Otto Timber Joinery and Hardware, a renowned local favourite which operated for over a hundred years. The name of the development is a direct acknowledgement of the site’s history.

“Otto Townhomes is a tremendous example of revitalisation and forward growth,” says South Australian Premier Steven Marshall MP.

otto townhomes renders

“By adding a much-needed residential asset to this vibrant community, we are supporting not only jobs now, but helping to secure the future of Stepney. As a Norwood local, I am especially thrilled to be supporting the influx of migration back into South Australia, with forward thinking developments like this one.”

The second stage of the development has been released, of two and three bedroom, two bathroom Torrens titled homes that are still available for purchase from $719,000.

Residents are expected to move into their homes in April 2023. For more information, visit ottotownhomes.com.au.

Images: Supplied

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap