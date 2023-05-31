Lendlease has announced that its affluent One Circular Quay development, designed by the late Kerry Hill, has surpassed $1 billion worth of sales since its launch late last year.

Developed in conjunction with Mitsubishi Estate Asia, the tower is sat on the banks of Sydney Harbour. Comprising 158 residences across 58 levels and some 200 metres into the sky, each residence holds iconic vignettes of the nearby Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

Levels 50-55 of the tower will play host to six full-floor penthouses, while levels 56-58 will be reserved for a three-level penthouse boasting five bedrooms, a private lift, floor-to-ceiling windows and a north-facing swimming pool and terrace.

Tom Mackellar, Managing Director Development, Lendlease, says the $1 billion milestone coincides with over half of the tower’s residences being sold.

“It’s an incredible milestone to reach $1 billion in sales having only launched to an exclusive database late last year, and with construction well underway, One Circular Quay is fast taking shape,” he says.

This iconic luxury residential tower, at one of the most prestigious addresses in the world, demonstrates real strength in Sydney’s residential market, and once again elevates Sydney’s real estate onto the world stage.”

A suite of premium amenities will be made available to residents, including an indoor pool, gym, steam room and dedicated concierge services. The 220-key Waldorf Astoria hotel, also developed by Lendlease, sits adjacent to the residential tower. The subsequent development will be sold and delivered by Fiveight, following an exchange of contracts between the organisation and Lendlease and Mitsubishi.

An invite-only display suite has been created for prospective buyers for the remaining residences. Both the tower and Waldorf Astoria hotel are expected to be completed by 2026.