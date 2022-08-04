Developer Top Spring Australia has launched Ode, Double Bay, which features timeless architecture by Luigi Rosselli at an exclusive address in Sydney’s east.

Located at 19-27 Cross Street, the corner site directly links to a future public plaza with retail and dining offerings. A number of beaches, parks and public spaces are also in close proximity, acting as an escape from the typical Sydney hustle and bustle.

“We’ve focused on delivering an incomparable destination address that befits the epicentre of the East,” explains Sydney Ma, Top Spring’s Managing Director.

“We’ve designed Ode, Double Bay as a seamless integration between architecture, interiors and art with a commitment to a masterful expression of creativity, design and environmental principles.”

The building responds to its corner site in the form of a curved facade, that is a nod to Sydney Harbour’s coves and curves.

“My design echoes the modernist architectural style of Oscar Niemeyer, Gio Ponti and Le Corbusier—a positive, optimistic response to the global re-emergence into the 1950s,” explains Rosselli.

“I feel, post-pandemic, that it’s the perfect opportunity to revive their joyful approach, boldly embracing innovation and asymmetry in the fusing of organic shapes, geometric forms and sinuous lines.”

Comprising 15 three and four bedroom apartments as well as penthouses over five levels ensures the craftsmanship and attention to detail is at its utmost. The residences are sized between 219-311 sqm, with residences on the fourth and fifth floors holding views across the harbour. A ground floor retail precinct gives opportunities for food and beverage operators to connect with the existing built environment along Transvaal Avenue.

Interiors have been overseen by Alwill Interiors, with handcrafted finishes featuring brass, timber and stone throughout. The lobby’s fluid forms ensure moving through public and private spaces is seamless, with colour and sensual lines evoking a sense of calm.

“We used a classic neutral palette throughout the building, punctuated by jewel box moments in lush green plantings, stunning artworks and onyx and brass elements to show you’ve arrived somewhere exceptional,” says Romaine Alwill, Alwill Interiors.

“Seamlessly integrating with Luigi Rosselli’s architectural vision, our interior vision features classic design materials that have stood the test of centuries. The sense of space is unparalleled, with sunlit interiors maximised to create emotional resonance and luminosity in every room.”

Stone vanities and benchtops take centre stage in the kitchens and bathrooms, with walk in pantries and warm brass implemented within the kitchen. The stone in the bathroom is elevated by travertine walls and floors, with residents able to choose between a range of colours and textures for joinery, stone and floors in their spaces.

The penthouses each feature a BBQ space, spa, entertaining areas and views out to the harbour. Stone features amongst the kitchens, bathrooms and powder rooms, while bedrooms feature leather-clad wardrobe doors and marble vanities.

Ode, Double Bay will begin construction in Q1 2023 with a proposed completion date of Q1 2025.

