The NSW Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC) has released an Expression of Interest (EOI) for a development partner to help the corporation deliver a mixed tenure project located in Redfern in Sydney’s south.

Positioned opposite Redfern Oval at 600 Elizabeth Street, the proposed site is predominantly vacant, and well located in close proximity to the new Metro Station at Waterloo.

LAHC CEO, Mick Cassel, says the proposal could see the construction of over 300 new homes and a community facility, with a contemporary design that is in line with the evolving look, feel and culture of inner-city Sydney.

“This new development will inject more vitality into Redfern and will provide safe and modern housing in close walking distance to public transport, shops and other important services,” he says.

“Around a third of these homes will be for social housing, creating over 700 jobs in Sydney. Our aim is to invigorate and enhance one of Sydney’s central districts with a variety and mix of homes to meet local needs.”

An EOI for the project was first released in July 2018, with the LAHC looking to cater for Sydney’s demand for rental housing, with the project to be a build-to-rent (BTR) model. In the time since then, City of Sydney Council has looked to alter planning controls, which have impacted the LAHC’s ability to deliver a BTR project. As a result, the previous procurement process has been terminated, and all tenderers have been informed.

The new EOI proposes a delivery model which incorporates housing for sale and allows for more homes for people in need, doing away with the BTR scheme.

