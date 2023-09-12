The NSW Government is inviting feedback from the wider construction industry on how to make the sector a better place to work for women.

The survey, located on the government’s Have Your Say website, hopes to gain an understanding as to what barriers women are facing in regards entering, working and staying in the construction industry, with just 13 percent currently working in the industry and just two percent of women working in trade roles.

NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler says he and the government want to increase participation in trade and non-traditional roles to improve gender balance in the industry, with a lack of supply and skilled workers a major issue within the sector.

“This ‘Have Your Say Women in Construction’ survey is the largest of its kind in New South Wales about this shortfall. It will be key in outlining how we can address the construction skills shortage, which is impacting the ability to build new housing and infrastructure,” he says.

“It aims to better understand peoples’ experiences and to find ways to improve the construction industry and make it more appealing to women and men, especially in small and medium businesses that make up 80 percent of the construction industry.

“It will help identify ways to increase the participation and retention of women and men across NSW in the construction industry, delivering the benefits of a more diverse and inclusive industry which increases innovation, improves productivity, and leads to stronger economic performance.

Once submissions are complete, the Office of the Building Commissioner will provide key insights into the experiences of women in the industry including job satisfaction, culture, attitudes and practices regarding recruitment and training, and reasons why they are leaving the industry. Employers, particularly small businesses, are encouraged to complete the survey.

“I encourage the community and industry to take part in this important survey,” Chandler continues.

“Whether you work in construction or not, your voice matters. Making the construction industry open to everyone can help bring more people into jobs and deliver the demand for construction activity and housing supply in NSW.”

The survey is open until 26 September 2023. The survey’s findings will be available on the NSW Government website in coming months. To have your say, click here.