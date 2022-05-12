In the wake of the pandemic, the NSW Government has placed a high priority on giving Sydney’s streets back to the people.

The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment’s (DPIE) Streets as Shared Spaces program gives local councils an opportunity to apply for grants that will increase public space, amenity and connection throughout bustling streets of their communities. The government has allocated $20 million to improve public places on a statewide basis.

Randwick Council was one of the successful councils that applied for a grant, receiving funding to the tune of half a million dollars. What do they plan to do with it? They’re going to shut one of Maroubra’s busiest thoroughfares.

McKeon Street – in close proximity to Maroubra Beach – will be lined with alfresco dining opportunities and public art installations. Approximately 400 square metres of space will be shut off from traffic, with the area dissected for certain purposes, such as seating, gatherings and creative activities. The ingenious move was overseen from the very top, with Council Mayor Dylan Parker one of the project’s noteworthy partisans.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how residents and businesses enjoy the additional outdoor amenity when we make McKeon Street more pedestrian-friendly,” he says.

“There are a long list of benefits that occur when you create people-centred spaces; it fosters connection, reinforces a sense of community and allows the local economy to flourish, to name just a few.

“I have no doubt this new space will bring a freshness and vitality to the area and when people engage with the space they will come away having had a positive experience.”

Randwick Council hopes the McKeon Street closure will foster connection within the local community and will last longer than its six month trial that will kick off later this year in September.

Further works in the east sees Waverley Council carry out work akin to Randwick with McKeon Street, looking to revitalise the Hall Street hospitality precinct. The $500,000 grand will be put towards a new plaza filled with greenery. Out west, Burwood Council will close portions of Deane Street and Railway Crescent for additional seating and capacity for outdoor dining.

Heading over the bridge, North Sydney Council are planning on creating a new pocket park on Blues Point Road, while Northern Beaches Council are increasing outdoor dining capabilities on Old Barrenjoey Road.

40 councils across New South Wales have been given the green light to reinvigorate their streets and give their local economies a welcome boost. The Streets as Shared Spaces program is listed as a Premier’s Priority, and to find out about all upcoming projects, you can do so here.

Images: NSW Government, Allhomes