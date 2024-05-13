NSW Planning and the Office of the Government Architect NSW have combined to create an interactive map filled with a number of outstanding architectural examples of low and mid-rise development done well, which the state government sees as the silver bullet to save the housing crisis.

The examples date back to the 1990s, but some more recent examples include Group GSA’s designs for Ed.Square, DKO’s acclaimed Arkadia Apartments (pictured), the MHNDU-designed Anden (pictured below) and CKDS’ design response for a New Lambton site, titled Alma Residences.

The map has been devised to “shine a light on what the NSW Government’s planning reforms aim to achieve, while allowing the community to see that these types of homes are already a part of our city and our neighbourhoods”.

At a time when ‘doing density well’ is crucial to ensuring the rezoning reforms result in a net positive for NSW communities, these examples outline how commercial architecture can interweave with heritage streetscapes.

“Terraces, townhouses and smaller apartments have a significant role to play in creating housing options for families as we confront the housing crisis. Good examples of low and mid-rise housing are already part of Sydney’s past and can be part of Sydney’s future,” says Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully.

“A mix of housing types are needed so that there are housing options available for all stages of life. This interactive website and map shows the community what is already in their backyard and what we want more of.”

The Minns Government says it is preparing for the Pattern Book process to commence, which will see design guidelines created for developers and architects to utilise. A number of typologies and layouts have been curated by Government Architect Abbie Galvin and her office.

“We’re focussed on getting the balance right between building new homes and protecting the character of communities,” Scully continues.

“Heritage and new homes can coexist. We want to make sure the future homes and apartments across NSW are made for our climate, allow for natural light and look to include community spaces.”

To use the map, click here.