The NSW Government has approved plans for a new urban centre in Melrose Park North, which will create a number of homes and jobs in the region.

Acting Deputy Secretary, Planning and Land Use Strategy at the Department of Planning and Environment, Amanda Harvey, believes the new 28-hectare precinct will assist the city in meeting housing and urban infrastructure targets in a growth area.

“The finalisation of the Melrose Park North Planning Proposal will help deliver land for more than 5,500 new homes, open space, land for a new school site, and retail services,” she says.

“It will also assist in creating more than 1,900 jobs and create a new and vibrant community in Sydney.”

The proposal will be supported by the delivery of critical transport infrastructure, including the development of a new bridge between Melrose Park North and the future Olympic Park Metro Station which forms part of Parramatta Light Rail Stage Two. Road upgrades have also been earmarked for the intersections on Victoria Road and Kissing Point Road, as well as Victoria Road and Wharf Road alongside the development of the new precinct.

Harvey says the finalisation of the planning proposal will allow for development applications to be lodged in the near future.

“Beyond this, planning is underway for the remaining areas of the Melrose Park precinct, which will result in up to 11,000 homes in the precinct.”

Image: NSW Government