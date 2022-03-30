A number of environmentalists have spoken out about property developers in New South Wales opposing the proposed Design and Place State Environmental Planning Policy (SEPP), which would see all new commercial developments across the state be net zero carbon emissions.

The draft was overseen by former Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes before he was demoted. As well as the push for net zero emissions buildings, electric vehicle charging stations for multi-residential dwellings were to become non-negotiable, with a minimum amount of tree cover and hazard risk profiles for bushfires and floods to also be mandated.

The proposed Policy was a crucial cog in the Perrottet Government’s target of cutting carbon emissions by 50 percent from levels recorded in 2005. But when Anthony Roberts was installed as the new Planning and Housing Minister, the Policy was taken off the table.

NSW’s Deputy Planning Secretary, Brett Whitworth was pressed about whether or not the new Policy would proceed by the Legislative Council, and says he is yet to be issued a directive by Roberts.

“I think what we got very clearly from the Minister is the importance of ensuring that we can deliver new homes for the State. I think when the Minister made his commentary around the extension of time frames for the submission of contributions, he made the point that he wanted to ensure that there was no impact on the ability to deliver homes and homes already in the pipeline,” he says.

“I believe that if we were to ask that question of the Minister in terms of the Design and Place SEPP, he would more than likely give us that same response. But have we had a particular direction about design and place? No, we have not.”

The Government estimates the Policy would cost a total of $2.3 billion to implement over 30 years, but would result in $3.3 billion in benefits. Many industry bodies are said to have rejected the proposal, with over 351 submissions made to the government in the wake of the release of the draft Policy.

“We (Property Council NSW) are highly supportive of the objectives to create great places and deliver good design outcomes, which are essential to the long-term success and sustainable growth of our cities and regional areas,” says Property Council NSW Executive Director, Luke Achterstraat in an interview with The Guardian.

“However, as a package the (policy) is not currently supported as it creates more subjectivity and uncertainty in an already complex planning system.”

Urban Development Institute of Australia CEO Steve Mann was supportive of an SEPP that would improve design quality and environmental outcomes in NSW, but was in opposition of the draft Policy.

“The approach taken would have undermined the economics of delivering housing across the spectrum including social and affordable housing as well as private housing,” he says.

“This would be a disaster for providing key worker housing, i.e. teachers, nurses, those on low income and disability housing.”

When approached for comment, NSW Legislative Council Member Justin Field says changes must be made to the current SEPP, or the state risks developing homes that are unable to withstand the climate in its current state.

“It is clear the only interests being served are those of the big property developers who will pocket any upfront cost savings while the ongoing costs will be paid by the community and households,” he says.

The Green Building Council of Australia is strongly in favour of the proposed SEPP, with CEO Davina Rooney indicating the policy was crucial in ensuring emissions targets were met by NSW.

“Net zero, climate change, greener spaces are the key issues of our time,” she says.

“Our question in light of recent events (the SEPP being taken off the table) would be if now is not the right time, then when?”

Brett Whitworth was steadfast in his view that the submissions made in regards to the proposed SEPP would be made public in due course, “with all the normal provisos about redacting confidential information.”

