The Australian Institute of Architects has announced the shortlist for the NSW Architecture Awards, with 126 entries named for a range of categories.

Presentations to jury members by entrants were completed earlier this month, as the jurors and Chair of Juries Peter Mould will now come together to determine the winners of each category, with awards up for grabs in 12 different categories.

Each category is judged by a jury of at least three Institute members. Mould says the jurors have been excellent in lending a hand thus far, but will now face the big decisions of deciding the winners of each respective category.

“Our jurors have been generous in their time and knowledge, and we are grateful for their contribution in acknowledging and reviewing so many excellent projects that continue to advance design excellence in our communities,” he says.

The 12 categories that architects were able to submit works for were educational architecture, public architecture, commercial architecture, interior architecture, residential architecture for new and existing homes, as well as multiple housing, sustainable architecture, heritage, urban design, small project and the Colourbond Award, for the winner of steel architecture.

President of the NSW Chapter of the Australian Institute of Architects Laura Cockburn says the quality of the submissions for the 2021 edition of the awards is of the utmost.

“Architecture’s role in creating spaces that reflect and celebrate community and build strength and resilience into the future has been demonstrated over the course of the past year,” she says.

“In a time of so much change and disruption to daily life, the creativity and quality of design across NSW is a credit to our industry colleagues and the collaborative efforts that have brought each project to life.”

The winners of each category will be announced on Friday 2 July, via a virtual livestream held on the Australian Institute of Architects’ YouTube channel. Winners of the NSW awards will then progress to the National Architecture Awards, to be held at the end of the year.

Please find the shortlisted entries for the NSW Architecture Awards below.

Public Architecture

Australian Museum Project Discover – Cox Architecture with Neeson Murcutt and Neille

Chau Chak Wing Museum – JPW

Coogee Surf Lifesaving Club – Allen Jack+Cottier

Gunyama Park Aquatic and Recreation Centre – Andrew Burges Architects and Grimshaw with TCL in collaboration with the City of Sydney

Harbord Diggers Club Redevelopment – Architectus, Chrofi and JMD Design

Maitland Regional Athletics Complex – Maitland City Council with Studio Dot

Rocky Hill Memorial Museum – Crone with Urbis

Sydney Theatre Company – Hassell

The Women’s College Sybil Centre – M3 Architecture

Educational Architecture

Ainsworth Building, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Macquarie University – Architectus

Barker College Rosewood Centre – Neeson Murcutt and Neille

Chatham House – Architectural Projects

Kimberwalli – BVN

Little Lane Early Learning Manly – Milton Architects

Ravenswood School for Girls – BVN

The Athenaeum Wenona – Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

UTS Central – FJMT/ Original Broadway. Podium design: DJRD with Lacoste + Stevenson

Commercial Architecture

2 Ridge Street – Tzannes

32 Smith Street –Fender Katsalidis

73 Miller Street – Fitzpatrick and Partners

BMW and Mini – SJB

Little National Hotel – Bates Smart

SHOR – BVN

Smart Design Studio – Smart Design Studio

Stone and Wood Brewery – Harley Graham Architects

Workshop, 21 Harris Street – Bates Smart

Interior Architecture

Arbutus – Smart Design Studio

Australian Museum Project Discover – Cox Architecture with Neeson Murcutt and Neille

Balmoral House – Madeleine Blanchfield Architects

Barker College Rosewood Centre – Neeson Murcutt and Neille

Carpe Diem Companionway – Collins and Turner with Geyer

Contemplation House – Virginia Kerridge Architect

Fronte Oceano – Anthony St John Parsons

Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas – Tzannes

MB Apartment – Bokey Grant Architects

Porous House – Possible Studio

Publicis Groupe at Workshop – Bates Smart

Smart Design Studio – Smart Design Studio

Yallamundi Rooms at the Sydney Opera House – Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

Residential Architecture – Houses (New)

Bondi House – Fox Johnston

Bunkeren – James Stockwell Architect

Cobargo Santa Project – Breathe

Collins Beach House – Tobias Partners

Contemplation House – Virginia Kerridge Architect

Courtyard House – Chrofi

Crackenback House – Casey Brown Architecture

Federal House – Edition Office

House at Pretty Beach – Lahznimmo Architects

House Ngaio Palm Beach – Durbach Block Jaggers Architects

Mystery Bay House – Jack Hawkins Architect with Rob Hawkins

Night Sky – Peter Stutchbury Architecture

Off Grid FZ House – Anderson Architecture

Pearl Beach House – Polly Harbison Design

Sugarloaf – Ellen Woolley Architects

Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)

Arbutus – Smart Design Studio

Birchgrove House – Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

Concrete Blonde – Concrete Blonde

Drill Hall House – Tobias Partners

House Fit – Panov + Scott Architects

House in Newtown – Architect George

Lena – Smart Design Studio

Mic and Caro’s House – Virginia Kerridge Architect

Queens Park House – Kyra Thomas Architects

Riley’s Terrace – Adele McNab Architects

Smash Repair House – Matt Elkan Architect

SRG House – Fox Johnston

The Hat Factory – Welsh and Major Architects

Villa Villekulla – Virginia Kerridge Architect

Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing

249 Darlinghurst Road – SJB

Arkadia – DKO Architecture with Breathe Architecture and Oculus

Boundary Street Apartments – Bureau SRH

Darling Square North – Tzannes

FERN Passivhaus Apartments – Steele Associates Architects

Foamcrest Apartments – Richard Cole Architecture

Harbord Diggers Club Redevelopment – Architectus, Chrofi and JMD Design

Infinity – Koichi Takada Architects

Llandaff St Apartments – Hill Thalis Architecture and Urban Projects with McGregor Westlake Architects

Lume – SJB

Newmarket Eastern Precinct – Bates Smart and Smart Design Studio

Pavilions – BVN Architects in collaboration with Mirvac Design

Pipi – Smart Design Studio

Teracota – Bennett Murada Architects

The Abbey – AJH+

View – FUSE ARCHITECTS

Waterfall – SJB

Wonderland – FJMT

Sustainable Architecture

Cobargo Santa Project – Breathe

Courtyard House – Chrofi

FERN Passivhaus Apartments – Steele Associates Architects

Gunyama Park Aquatic and Recreation Centre – Andrew Burges Architects and Grimshaw with TCL in collaboration with the City of Sydney

Highlands House – Other Architects

Minima – Trias

Night Sky – Peter Stutchbury Architecture

Porous House – Possible Studio

Smart Design Studio – Smart Design Studio

UTS Central – FJMT/ Original Broadway. Podium design: DJRD with Lacoste + Stevenson

Heritage

58 Carr Street – McGregor Westlake Architecture

Australian Museum Project Discover – Cox Architecture with Neeson Murcutt and Neille

Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas – Tzannes

Newcastle Visitor Information Centre – EJE Architecture

Reid House – Hector Abrahams Architects

Rocky Hill Memorial Museum – Crone with Urbis

SRG House – Fox Johnston

Sub Base Platypus – Lahznimmo Architects

Sydney Theatre Company – Hassell

The Hat Factory – Welsh and Major

The Lowy Institute – Hector Abrahams Architects

Urban Design

Gunyama Park Aquatic and Recreation Centre – Andrew Burges Architects and Grimshaw with TCL in collaboration with the City of Sydney

Harbord Diggers Club Redevelopment – Architectus, Chrofi and JMD Design

Putney Hill Master Plan and Residential Development – Cox Architecture

Sub Base Platypus – Lahznimmo Architects and Aspect Studios

Taronga Zoo African Savannah – Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

Wonderland – FJMT

Small Project Architecture

Blak Box – BVN

Broken Camp – Atelier Luke

Cahill Park Cafe and Amenities – Hayball

Nicholson Galleries, Chau Chak Wing Museum – Studioplusthree

Plastic Palace – Raffaello Rosselli Architects

Recording Studio – Supercontext

Wattamolla Visitor Amenities – Conybeare Morrison International with NSW NPWS TAFE Eora

Colorbond Award for Steel Architecture

Broken Camp – Atelier Luke

Crackenback House – Casey Brown Architecture

Highlands House – Other Architects

Maitland Regional Athletics Complex – Maitland City Council with Studio Dot

Mystery Bay House – Jack Hawkins Architect with Rob Hawkins

Porous House – Possible Studio

Port Stephens HealthOne – Shac

Taronga Zoo African Savannah – Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

Image: Barker College Rosewood Centre – Neeson Murcutt and Neille / Rory Gardiner