Shortlist finalised for NSW Architecture AwardsThe Australian Institute of Architects has announced the shortlist for the NSW Architecture Awards, with 126 entries named for a range of categories.
Presentations to jury members by entrants were completed earlier this month, as the jurors and Chair of Juries Peter Mould will now come together to determine the winners of each category, with awards up for grabs in 12 different categories.
Each category is judged by a jury of at least three Institute members. Mould says the jurors have been excellent in lending a hand thus far, but will now face the big decisions of deciding the winners of each respective category.
“Our jurors have been generous in their time and knowledge, and we are grateful for their contribution in acknowledging and reviewing so many excellent projects that continue to advance design excellence in our communities,” he says.
The 12 categories that architects were able to submit works for were educational architecture, public architecture, commercial architecture, interior architecture, residential architecture for new and existing homes, as well as multiple housing, sustainable architecture, heritage, urban design, small project and the Colourbond Award, for the winner of steel architecture.
President of the NSW Chapter of the Australian Institute of Architects Laura Cockburn says the quality of the submissions for the 2021 edition of the awards is of the utmost.
“Architecture’s role in creating spaces that reflect and celebrate community and build strength and resilience into the future has been demonstrated over the course of the past year,” she says.
“In a time of so much change and disruption to daily life, the creativity and quality of design across NSW is a credit to our industry colleagues and the collaborative efforts that have brought each project to life.”
The winners of each category will be announced on Friday 2 July, via a virtual livestream held on the Australian Institute of Architects’ YouTube channel. Winners of the NSW awards will then progress to the National Architecture Awards, to be held at the end of the year.
Please find the shortlisted entries for the NSW Architecture Awards below.
Public Architecture
Australian Museum Project Discover – Cox Architecture with Neeson Murcutt and Neille
Chau Chak Wing Museum – JPW
Coogee Surf Lifesaving Club – Allen Jack+Cottier
Gunyama Park Aquatic and Recreation Centre – Andrew Burges Architects and Grimshaw with TCL in collaboration with the City of Sydney
Harbord Diggers Club Redevelopment – Architectus, Chrofi and JMD Design
Maitland Regional Athletics Complex – Maitland City Council with Studio Dot
Rocky Hill Memorial Museum – Crone with Urbis
Sydney Theatre Company – Hassell
The Women’s College Sybil Centre – M3 Architecture
Educational Architecture
Ainsworth Building, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Macquarie University – Architectus
Barker College Rosewood Centre – Neeson Murcutt and Neille
Chatham House – Architectural Projects
Kimberwalli – BVN
Little Lane Early Learning Manly – Milton Architects
Ravenswood School for Girls – BVN
The Athenaeum Wenona – Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects
UTS Central – FJMT/ Original Broadway. Podium design: DJRD with Lacoste + Stevenson
Commercial Architecture
2 Ridge Street – Tzannes
32 Smith Street –Fender Katsalidis
73 Miller Street – Fitzpatrick and Partners
BMW and Mini – SJB
Little National Hotel – Bates Smart
SHOR – BVN
Smart Design Studio – Smart Design Studio
Stone and Wood Brewery – Harley Graham Architects
Workshop, 21 Harris Street – Bates Smart
Interior Architecture
Arbutus – Smart Design Studio
Australian Museum Project Discover – Cox Architecture with Neeson Murcutt and Neille
Balmoral House – Madeleine Blanchfield Architects
Barker College Rosewood Centre – Neeson Murcutt and Neille
Carpe Diem Companionway – Collins and Turner with Geyer
Contemplation House – Virginia Kerridge Architect
Fronte Oceano – Anthony St John Parsons
Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas – Tzannes
MB Apartment – Bokey Grant Architects
Porous House – Possible Studio
Publicis Groupe at Workshop – Bates Smart
Smart Design Studio – Smart Design Studio
Yallamundi Rooms at the Sydney Opera House – Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects
Residential Architecture – Houses (New)
Bondi House – Fox Johnston
Bunkeren – James Stockwell Architect
Cobargo Santa Project – Breathe
Collins Beach House – Tobias Partners
Contemplation House – Virginia Kerridge Architect
Courtyard House – Chrofi
Crackenback House – Casey Brown Architecture
Federal House – Edition Office
House at Pretty Beach – Lahznimmo Architects
House Ngaio Palm Beach – Durbach Block Jaggers Architects
Mystery Bay House – Jack Hawkins Architect with Rob Hawkins
Night Sky – Peter Stutchbury Architecture
Off Grid FZ House – Anderson Architecture
Pearl Beach House – Polly Harbison Design
Sugarloaf – Ellen Woolley Architects
Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)
Arbutus – Smart Design Studio
Birchgrove House – Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects
Concrete Blonde – Concrete Blonde
Drill Hall House – Tobias Partners
House Fit – Panov + Scott Architects
House in Newtown – Architect George
Lena – Smart Design Studio
Mic and Caro’s House – Virginia Kerridge Architect
Queens Park House – Kyra Thomas Architects
Riley’s Terrace – Adele McNab Architects
Smash Repair House – Matt Elkan Architect
SRG House – Fox Johnston
The Hat Factory – Welsh and Major Architects
Villa Villekulla – Virginia Kerridge Architect
Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing
249 Darlinghurst Road – SJB
Arkadia – DKO Architecture with Breathe Architecture and Oculus
Boundary Street Apartments – Bureau SRH
Darling Square North – Tzannes
FERN Passivhaus Apartments – Steele Associates Architects
Foamcrest Apartments – Richard Cole Architecture
Harbord Diggers Club Redevelopment – Architectus, Chrofi and JMD Design
Infinity – Koichi Takada Architects
Llandaff St Apartments – Hill Thalis Architecture and Urban Projects with McGregor Westlake Architects
Lume – SJB
Newmarket Eastern Precinct – Bates Smart and Smart Design Studio
Pavilions – BVN Architects in collaboration with Mirvac Design
Pipi – Smart Design Studio
Teracota – Bennett Murada Architects
The Abbey – AJH+
View – FUSE ARCHITECTS
Waterfall – SJB
Wonderland – FJMT
Sustainable Architecture
Cobargo Santa Project – Breathe
Courtyard House – Chrofi
FERN Passivhaus Apartments – Steele Associates Architects
Gunyama Park Aquatic and Recreation Centre – Andrew Burges Architects and Grimshaw with TCL in collaboration with the City of Sydney
Highlands House – Other Architects
Minima – Trias
Night Sky – Peter Stutchbury Architecture
Porous House – Possible Studio
Smart Design Studio – Smart Design Studio
UTS Central – FJMT/ Original Broadway. Podium design: DJRD with Lacoste + Stevenson
Heritage
58 Carr Street – McGregor Westlake Architecture
Australian Museum Project Discover – Cox Architecture with Neeson Murcutt and Neille
Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas – Tzannes
Newcastle Visitor Information Centre – EJE Architecture
Reid House – Hector Abrahams Architects
Rocky Hill Memorial Museum – Crone with Urbis
SRG House – Fox Johnston
Sub Base Platypus – Lahznimmo Architects
Sydney Theatre Company – Hassell
The Hat Factory – Welsh and Major
The Lowy Institute – Hector Abrahams Architects
Urban Design
Gunyama Park Aquatic and Recreation Centre – Andrew Burges Architects and Grimshaw with TCL in collaboration with the City of Sydney
Harbord Diggers Club Redevelopment – Architectus, Chrofi and JMD Design
Putney Hill Master Plan and Residential Development – Cox Architecture
Sub Base Platypus – Lahznimmo Architects and Aspect Studios
Taronga Zoo African Savannah – Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects
Wonderland – FJMT
Small Project Architecture
Blak Box – BVN
Broken Camp – Atelier Luke
Cahill Park Cafe and Amenities – Hayball
Nicholson Galleries, Chau Chak Wing Museum – Studioplusthree
Plastic Palace – Raffaello Rosselli Architects
Recording Studio – Supercontext
Wattamolla Visitor Amenities – Conybeare Morrison International with NSW NPWS TAFE Eora
Colorbond Award for Steel Architecture
Broken Camp – Atelier Luke
Crackenback House – Casey Brown Architecture
Highlands House – Other Architects
Maitland Regional Athletics Complex – Maitland City Council with Studio Dot
Mystery Bay House – Jack Hawkins Architect with Rob Hawkins
Porous House – Possible Studio
Port Stephens HealthOne – Shac
Taronga Zoo African Savannah – Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects
Image: Barker College Rosewood Centre – Neeson Murcutt and Neille / Rory Gardiner
