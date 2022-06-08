A pair of buildings located on Montague Road in Brisbane has been submitted to local council by Henroth for approval, with the NRA Collaborative-designed structures fitted with a landscaped exoskeleton.

The two towers, 19 and 17 storeys each and comprising over 350 apartments combined, will sit alongside one another, with a public amphitheatre to be built on the Davies Park side of the site, as well as a retail precinct and sculpture park. The original proposal has been revised, with three additional buildings that were originally intended removed.

NRA Collaborative says the decision to remove the towers has resulted in increased green spaces and ground plane activation.

“The revised design will deliver a vibrant activated public plaza and subtropical landscaped space for the benefit of the local community.”

The exoskeleton doubles as a shading device for each tower, as well as providing ventilation to the cross-site below that runs off Vulture Street to the Brisbane River. A rooftop garden will be implemented on both buildings, with infinity pools, gyms, dining spaces, a library and barbecue areas also earmarked for the development.