NorthWest Healthcare has announced it has acquired a 4,340sqm block of land that sits adjacent to The Hills Clinic mental health hospital, which is operated by Aurora Healthcare.

The purchase of land will see NorthWest expand the hospital to accommodate more patients with 85 extra beds and therapy rooms over two storeys, as well as a 120 bay basement carpark. NorthWest and Aurora are delighted to have announced the initiative which will see improved mental health services across the area.

“We are thrilled to acquire such an important development site, adjacent to one of our existing hospitals – The Hills Clinic – and extend our partnership with Aurora Healthcare, who we have worked with to establish this clinic as a highly regarded mental health facility,” says NorthWest Executive Director, Portfolio Richard Roos.

“The provision of high-quality treatment facilities for mental health patients is increasingly critical in our community, and mental health is a materially under-serviced part of the Australian healthcare industry. The effects of the pandemic and associated lockdowns have further exacerbated the demand for mental health treatment, and we sought to meet this demand mid-last year by expanding The Hills Clinic to increase the number of beds by 44 percent.

“We look forward to increasing this capacity through our new development with Aurora, furthering our strong commitment to increasing Australians’ access to mental health.”

NorthWest has invested $80 million into mental health projects that are currently within the construction or planning phases. Aurora CEO, Julia Strickland-Bellamy, says the extension of the hospital will cater for the demands of the region.

“Demand for mental health services in this region has been growing at an increasing rate. This pressing need for expanded treatment options for Sydney’s Hills community has, today, further extended our partnership with NorthWest’s Vital Healthcare Property Trust,” she says.

“The Hills Clinic is a highly successful mental health service model; it attracts patients from across Australia due to its specialised treatment for young adults. This expansion enables The Hills Clinic to further broaden its specialised mental health services for our existing patient population, while introducing new treatment offerings to meet demand. Young adults will remain a key part of our expanded service while eating disorders, PTSD for first responders, trauma and addictions are all under consideration.”

The extension will allow for an improved patient experience, with additional group therapy rooms, patient activity areas and private doctors consulting rooms all earmarked to be constructed in the planning processes.

“Not only will this address unmet demand for accessible private mental health services with purpose built facilities, it will also provide recruitment opportunities for psychiatrists, allied health, nurses and staff generally to support this growing service. We look forward to working together to deliver critical mental health treatment through this exciting new hospital development,” says Strickland-Bellamy.

NorthWest hopes to commence the process for development approval as quickly as possible, with an eye to commence construction in 2023. It is estimated the construction time will take approximately 15 months, with NorthWest and Aurora expecting to welcome the first patients by late 2024.

