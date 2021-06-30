SJB has revealed renderings for its first hospital, the Northside Private Hospital, located in Gosford. The 238-bed medical facility, developed in partnership with Health Projects International, will deliver the best quality health services and clinical outcomes to the Central Coast community.

The hospital will possess both public and private health care capabilities, with integrated operating theatres, an intensive care unit, mental health ward, outdoor care spaces and ground floor retail services all onsite.

The site's spatial planning creates an active and permeable ground plane populated by safe drop-off and pick-up points, retail opportunities and outdoor spaces for relaxation. The triple­ height main entry will invite an abundance of natural light and ventilation improving wayfinding and mitigating the stress of hospital waiting rooms. Rooftop gardens will offer outdoor experiences for patients and staff, which are in line with various studies that have shown that green spaces accelerate patient recovery and improve staff wellbeing.

"SJB is proud and excited to be working on our first healthcare precinct with Health Projects International Gosford, NSW,” says SJB Director Adam Haddow.

'We are passionate about bringing thoughtful architecture to regional Australia, and we are committed to delivering a sympathetic design outcome that enhances the local area and delivers care and amenity to the local community.''

The design intent incorporates campus design principles to elevate the site, while integrating the building into the surrounding context. SJB interpreted the historical functions of Gosford and developed a design that reflected the nature of the area, providing a landmark building that activates the existing industrial lot that it stands on.

A sandstone and terracotta palette define the project, with a generous colonnade wrapping the public domain retail spaces, creating an inviting environment for all patrons. Natural escarpment where the ocean meets the land and the historical sandstone quarries of Gosford informed the materiality that is reflected in the colour and articulation of the principal building.

Haddow says the work the practice has carried out on previous projects ensured it was well equipped to take on its first hospital project.

"Our experience in residential, commercial and hotel sectors has influenced the amenity focused design of the ground plane and the considered facade modulation that will wrap the exterior of the building,” he says.

The hospital is due to be completed in 2025, with construction beginning in 2022.