The Planning Institute of Australia (PIA) is sending its National Young Planner of the Year, Arup’s Nicholas Kamols, to the United Nations’ COP27 summit, in a bid to promote better climate strategies in Australia.

Kamols will attend the summit – to be held in November in Egypt – with a delegate of young Australian planners. Kamols is the Co-Founder of PowerWells, a company who repurpose lithium-ion batteries and pairs them with solar panels to provide renewable energy to off-the-grid communities and Egypt.

With 85 percent of the global population estimated to be affected by climate change in future, Kamols says he intends to bring a number of climate mitigation strategies and pathways to net zero to a number of luminaries on the world stage.

“Young planners are well suited to contribute to tackling the global challenge of climate change. I strongly believe that thinking about—and planning for—the future is one of the most important things we can do.”

“My foremost intention is to be a fitting representative of the broad spectrum of Young Planners—and the issues that are important to us, while demonstrating that when given opportunities like this, we step up and make great use of them.”

The PIA and Arup have contributed $8,000 to Nick and the group’s travel expenses, with donations requested by the delegate. To view the GoFundMe page, click here.