While sustainability in the built environment has always been led from the front by innovators and pioneers, bringing it to the masses always requires legislation and policy. In Australia and across the globe, its regulations and frameworks that help designers, builders, contractors, developers, consultants and more navigate change and implement improvements.

Accordingly, the new amendments to the 2022 National Construction Code (NCC) have been hotly anticipated. This year’s release represents the largest single sustainability amendments since 2006, with specific movement around building condensation and energy efficiency heralding a significant change for building standards across the country.

However, change always poses questions and demands consideration of the consequences and flow on effects. What do these amendments mean for construction costs and lead times, how will they come into play on standardised building designs and where will the NCC go on issues like electrification and decarbonisation?

What do these amendments mean for construction costs and lead times, how will they come into play on standardised building designs and where will the NCC go on issues like electrification and decarbonisation?

Join us at the 2022 Sustainability Summit on Thursday November 10 as we put these questions and more to a panel of experts. We'll take a deep dive into the changes to the NCC and how they will play out in building sites around the country. Looking through a lens of the sustainable built environment, we question how the code will affect Australia's race to net zero and what the practicalities, barriers and challenges are as we roll around to May 2023.

Tune in online or attend in person at Sydney's Shangri-La hotel and hear from a panel of leading names.

Session information

How will the NCC 2022 Changes Affect you?

Thursday November 10, 8:35am-9:35am AEDT

1 formal CPD point

You’ll learn:

Key changes to the NCC 2022, due to come into effect in May 2023

How changes will affect construction costs, supply chains and time frames

How changes are positioned to affect different players in the supply chain

What more needs to be done and what’s on the horizon

Session speakers:

Jua Cillers (Moderator)

Head of the School of Built Environment, University of Technology Sydney

Richard Choy

CEO, NATSPEC

Dr. Chris Jensen

Lecturer in Construction and Environmental Design, University of Melbourne

Kate Nason

Sustainability Advisor, Frasers Property Australia

Summer Wang

Asset Engineer, Hatch

Event Information

