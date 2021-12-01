The Australian Constructors Association and Engineers Australia have partnered up to overhaul the training and development guidelines for construction engineers, which is regarded as an industry first.

Titled the Construction Engineering Learning and Development Guide, the overhaul will set new and tighter benchmarks for skills and competencies across the sector. The guide will also create a pathway to recognise construction engineers globally in their area of expertise.

Australian Constructors Association CEO, Jon Davies, says the guidelines will provide much-needed clarity on career pathways for engineers in the construction sector.

“This is not only critical to retain engineers already working in the industry but to also attract a more diverse range of people to join,” he says.

“We encourage industry to incorporate these competencies into their current learning and development frameworks to improve consistency of skills across the sector.”

Engineers Australia CEO, Bronwyn Evans, says a sustainable construction industry is heavily reliant on the skills of its workforce and the new guide sets a high industry benchmark.

“In Australia and across the globe, governments are relying heavily on the construction industry to rebuild economies, yet capacity and capability constraints represent a real risk to the successful delivery of a record pipeline of infrastructure projects,” she says.

“The Construction Engineering Learning and Development Guide has been developed to align with the Engineers Australia Chartered Elements of Competence and complement existing organisational learning and development pathways.

“Ultimately, this sets the foundations for a new Construction Area of Practice for global recognition of construction engineers.”

The guide is now available to download here.

Inage: https://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/au/news/construction/allianz-predicts-what-lies-ahead-for-the-construction-industry-318371.aspx