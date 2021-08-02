Nespresso and Balarinji have teamed up with Indigenous artists to create a range of artworks made of recycled coffee capsules to launch the Doing Is Everything campaign, in an effort to highlight the importance of recycling.

The 3D Aboriginal artworks, seen in Nespresso’s boutique retail windows in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney, have been constructed with upcycled Nespresso coffee capsules and natural weaving materials sourced from Country.

The Doing Is Everything campaign is centred around the coffee company placing sustainability at the heart of all of its business practices. The artworks represent Nespresso’s daily commitment to sustainably producing high quality coffee, and having a positive impact on the planet. From sourcing coffee from more than 110,000 farmers who are part of its AAA program, and improving the energy efficiency of its machines, to committing to being carbon neutral by 2022 and offering every customer in Australia an option to recycle their coffee capsules, sustainability is at the forefront of it all.

The inspiration for the Doing Is Everything artwork comes from Aboriginal respect for land and the natural environment with its renewable resources. Nespresso believes embedding Aboriginal culture within it’s practices is part of a wider responsibility for sustaining Country for future generations.

The artworks were created by a talented trio of Balarinji artists and designers, Kungarakan artist and designer Toby Bishop, senior designer Adam France and visual artist Eve Paterson. Butchulla and Bundjalung weaver and artist, Karleen Green, has added traditional woven elements that connect culture and Country.

“When developing the concept we wanted to portray a story that talked to Indigenous sustainable practices and used sustainable materials sourced from Country. The composition references people gathering natural materials for weaving and is used alongside the recycled coffee capsules to reinforce the importance of sustainable living," says Balarinji designer and artist, Toby Bishop.

The coffee capsules intertwine with traditional Aboriginal weaving in order to form the works. The artwork communicates the Doing is Everything message in each boutique, along with the letter ‘R’ in Sydney to represent the word ‘Recycle’. The capsules have been deconstructed, flattened, rolled and shaped to create the artwork in colours of the Australian landscape. The artworks are now on display, and can be seen in the Melbourne Emporium, Brisbane Wintergarden and Sydney George Street’s boutiques until 29 August. Sydney’s George Street’s artwork can be safely viewed once businesses are able to reopen and operate as usual. Nespresso hopes to inspire customers to recycle their own Nespresso capsules with the artworks.

Marta Fernandes, Nespresso’s Head of Strategic Projects and Sustainability, says the partnership has been forged due to the admiration the company holds for the Indigenous peoples’ connection to country.

“At Nespresso, we’re committed to making coffee a force for good, putting sustainability at the heart of everything we do. It’s why we decided to partner with Balarinji for this project and acknowledge the sustainable practices that Aboriginal people have been living by for thousands of years. The artwork is a reminder that we can all do something towards preserving the planet like recycling our used coffee capsules and we hope to inspire and empower customers to make these more sustainable choices, by making recycling accessible for everybody.”

Managing Director of Balarinji, Ros Moriarty, says the Indigenous strategy and design agency is delighted to have partnered with the coffee company.

“We are excited to work with a global brand like Nespresso, with its demonstrated commitment to sustainability. We love the opportunity to reflect on what Aboriginal communities have been doing for generations. It’s great to see Nespresso acknowledge these traditional practices and celebrate Indigenous art and culture to drive important messages around sustainability and our Australian cultural identity.”

For more information on Nespresso’s recycling commitments, visit nespresso.com.au.