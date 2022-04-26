The shortlist for the 28th edition of the National Trust Heritage Awards has been announced, with more than 40 diverse heritage projects across a number of categories progressing to the next stage.

The awards are regarded as a yearly celebration of outstanding practice in the field of heritage, awarding excellence in conservation, protection, and interpretation of Aboriginal, built, natural and cultural heritage within a 12 month period. The Awards are the signature event of the Australian Heritage Festival in New South Wales and are proudly supported by the NSW Government through Heritage NSW.

“The judges are thrilled by the quality and diversity of entries submitted this year for the National Trust Heritage Awards,’’ says Jury Chair Matthew Devine. Devine is joined on the judging panel by industry experts Barrina South, David Burdon, Siobhán Lavelle OAM, Kathryn Pitkin AM, Lynn Collins and Peter Salhani.

“I would like to congratulate all of the entrants for their perseverance and dedication to heritage’,” says National Trust (NSW) CEO Debbie Mills.

“Although it’s been a difficult couple of years, the projects presented this year are of an exceptional standard and a great reminder that there’s much to appreciate, acknowledge and celebrate.’’

The winners of each category will be announced at the National Trust Heritage Awards ceremony on Friday 13 May at Doltone House in Pyrmont. The proceedings will include a keynote speech from Anthony Burke, Professor of Architecture at University of Technology Sydney and Host of Restoration Australia on the ABC. Tickets for the event are available now and can be purchased here.

The full shortlist for the 2022 National Trust Heritage Awards can be viewed below.

Aboriginal Heritage

Country: Future Fire, Future Farming – Thames & Hudson Australia

Design: Building on Country – Thames & Hudson Australia

In Search of...My First Nations of Australia Ancestors – Society of Australian Genealogists

Lighting the Town Halls – Inner West Council

Woollahra Aboriginal Heritage Study – Woollahra Council

Adaptive Re-Use

Crystalbrook Kingsley – EJE Architecture

Dawn Fraser Baths – TKD Architects

Ngununggula, Southern Highlands Regional Art Gallery at Retford Park – Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

Nihon University Newcastle Campus – design worldwide partnership

Stephenson’s Mill – Susan Hutton

The Imperial at Clifton – Shellharbour Workers’ Club with Welsh + Major Architects

Walsh Bay Arts Precinct – Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

Conservation - Built Heritage

Armidale Railway Station Conservation Works – Transport for NSW

Baddeley Cottage – Deb Dunn

Bathurst Courthouse Facade and Roofing Conservations Works – Public Works Advisory

Boer War Memorial Conservation Works – Parramatta Park Trust

Carriage Room Restoration, Bella Vista Farm – Friends of Bella Vista Farm

Hinchcliff House – Carter Williamson Architects

St Michaels Anglican Cathedral – Australian Heritage Restorations

Sub Station No.164 – Built

The Former Hinchcliff Woolstore – Urbis Pty Ltd

The Great Cobar Museum and Visitors Information Centre – Dunn & Hillam Architects

The Peapes Building – Brookfield Properties and GML Heritage

Conservation - Interiors and Objects

Old Dubbo Gaol Upgrade - Stage 1 – Dubbo Regional Council

St Augustine's Catholic Church, Interior Lighting Upgrade – Haron Robson Group

Sub Station No.164 – Built

The Discovery of an Old Master Panel Painting Masquerading as a 19th Century Copy – International Conservation Services

The Great Cobar Museum and Visitors Information Centre – Dunn & Hillam Architectsrevit

Tulkiyan Interiors Conservation – Ku-ring-gai Council

Continuing Tradition

Boer War Memorial Conservation Works – Parramatta Park Trust

Richmond Park Cannons & Carriage Conservation – International Conservation Services

Susannah Place – Artisan of Stone

Education and Interpretation

E-Museum for Perisher Historical Society – Perisher Historical Society

Locomotive Workshops Revitalisation – Curio Projects

Old Dubbo Gaol Upgrade - Stage 1 – Dubbo Regional Council

Rocks Discovery Museum Refresh & Dedicated Website – Place Management NSW

Stories Of Our Town – University of Newcastle Library

Events, Exhibitions and Tours

A Street of Strange Delight’ Guided Walking Tour – Zeny Edwards

Caring for Country In a Climate Crises Webinar Series – Caring for Country Committee

How to Move a Zoo – Sydney Living Museums

In Search of...My First Nations of Australia Ancestors – Society of Australian Genealogists

Locomotive 3801 Relaunch Events Program – Transport Heritage NSW

Old Dubbo Gaol Upgrade - Stage 1 – Dubbo Regional Council

Resources and Publications

Andrew Andersons: Architecture and the Public Realm – NewSouth

BirdCast – Sustainable Farms and Australian National University

Blue Mountains Heritage Strategy 2021-2025 – Blue Mountains City Council

Caring for Country In a Climate Crises Webinar Series – Caring for Country Committee

First Knowledges Series – Thames & Hudson Australia

Heritage Council of NSW CMP Review Project – Heritage NSW and Heritage Council of NSW

Special categories:

Individual awards including the Heritage Skills, Lifetime Achievement, Cathy Donnelly Memorial, President’s Prize and the Judges’ Choice to be announced at the National Trust Heritage Awards.

Image: Supplied