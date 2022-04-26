2022’s shortlist unveiled for National Trust Heritage AwardsThe shortlist for the 28th edition of the National Trust Heritage Awards has been announced, with more than 40 diverse heritage projects across a number of categories progressing to the next stage.
The awards are regarded as a yearly celebration of outstanding practice in the field of heritage, awarding excellence in conservation, protection, and interpretation of Aboriginal, built, natural and cultural heritage within a 12 month period. The Awards are the signature event of the Australian Heritage Festival in New South Wales and are proudly supported by the NSW Government through Heritage NSW.
“The judges are thrilled by the quality and diversity of entries submitted this year for the National Trust Heritage Awards,’’ says Jury Chair Matthew Devine. Devine is joined on the judging panel by industry experts Barrina South, David Burdon, Siobhán Lavelle OAM, Kathryn Pitkin AM, Lynn Collins and Peter Salhani.
“I would like to congratulate all of the entrants for their perseverance and dedication to heritage’,” says National Trust (NSW) CEO Debbie Mills.
“Although it’s been a difficult couple of years, the projects presented this year are of an exceptional standard and a great reminder that there’s much to appreciate, acknowledge and celebrate.’’
The winners of each category will be announced at the National Trust Heritage Awards ceremony on Friday 13 May at Doltone House in Pyrmont. The proceedings will include a keynote speech from Anthony Burke, Professor of Architecture at University of Technology Sydney and Host of Restoration Australia on the ABC. Tickets for the event are available now and can be purchased here.
The full shortlist for the 2022 National Trust Heritage Awards can be viewed below.
Aboriginal Heritage
- Country: Future Fire, Future Farming – Thames & Hudson Australia
- Design: Building on Country – Thames & Hudson Australia
- In Search of...My First Nations of Australia Ancestors – Society of Australian Genealogists
- Lighting the Town Halls – Inner West Council
- Woollahra Aboriginal Heritage Study – Woollahra Council
Adaptive Re-Use
- Crystalbrook Kingsley – EJE Architecture
- Dawn Fraser Baths – TKD Architects
- Ngununggula, Southern Highlands Regional Art Gallery at Retford Park – Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects
- Nihon University Newcastle Campus – design worldwide partnership
- Stephenson’s Mill – Susan Hutton
- The Imperial at Clifton – Shellharbour Workers’ Club with Welsh + Major Architects
- Walsh Bay Arts Precinct – Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects
Conservation - Built Heritage
- Armidale Railway Station Conservation Works – Transport for NSW
- Baddeley Cottage – Deb Dunn
- Bathurst Courthouse Facade and Roofing Conservations Works – Public Works Advisory
- Boer War Memorial Conservation Works – Parramatta Park Trust
- Carriage Room Restoration, Bella Vista Farm – Friends of Bella Vista Farm
- Hinchcliff House – Carter Williamson Architects
- St Michaels Anglican Cathedral – Australian Heritage Restorations
- Sub Station No.164 – Built
- The Former Hinchcliff Woolstore – Urbis Pty Ltd
- The Great Cobar Museum and Visitors Information Centre – Dunn & Hillam Architects
- The Peapes Building – Brookfield Properties and GML Heritage
Conservation - Interiors and Objects
- Old Dubbo Gaol Upgrade - Stage 1 – Dubbo Regional Council
- St Augustine's Catholic Church, Interior Lighting Upgrade – Haron Robson Group
- Sub Station No.164 – Built
- The Discovery of an Old Master Panel Painting Masquerading as a 19th Century Copy – International Conservation Services
- The Great Cobar Museum and Visitors Information Centre – Dunn & Hillam Architectsrevit
- Tulkiyan Interiors Conservation – Ku-ring-gai Council
Continuing Tradition
- Boer War Memorial Conservation Works – Parramatta Park Trust
- Richmond Park Cannons & Carriage Conservation – International Conservation Services
- Susannah Place – Artisan of Stone
Education and Interpretation
- E-Museum for Perisher Historical Society – Perisher Historical Society
- Locomotive Workshops Revitalisation – Curio Projects
- Old Dubbo Gaol Upgrade - Stage 1 – Dubbo Regional Council
- Rocks Discovery Museum Refresh & Dedicated Website – Place Management NSW
- Stories Of Our Town – University of Newcastle Library
Events, Exhibitions and Tours
- A Street of Strange Delight’ Guided Walking Tour – Zeny Edwards
- Caring for Country In a Climate Crises Webinar Series – Caring for Country Committee
- How to Move a Zoo – Sydney Living Museums
- In Search of...My First Nations of Australia Ancestors – Society of Australian Genealogists
- Locomotive 3801 Relaunch Events Program – Transport Heritage NSW
- Old Dubbo Gaol Upgrade - Stage 1 – Dubbo Regional Council
Resources and Publications
- Andrew Andersons: Architecture and the Public Realm – NewSouth
- BirdCast – Sustainable Farms and Australian National University
- Blue Mountains Heritage Strategy 2021-2025 – Blue Mountains City Council
- Caring for Country In a Climate Crises Webinar Series – Caring for Country Committee
- First Knowledges Series – Thames & Hudson Australia
- Heritage Council of NSW CMP Review Project – Heritage NSW and Heritage Council of NSW
Special categories:
Individual awards including the Heritage Skills, Lifetime Achievement, Cathy Donnelly Memorial, President’s Prize and the Judges’ Choice to be announced at the National Trust Heritage Awards.
