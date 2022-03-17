Glenn Murcutt and Angelo Candalepas have been announced as the designers for Central Element’s mixed-use development at 271 Elizabeth Street, Sydney.

The Murcutt Candalepas partnership marks the first time the pair will be involved in a project together in the harbour city. The development comprises 53 luxury residences and retail precinct on the ground floor. Its parkside location will rival the likes of London’s No. 1 Grosvenor Square and New York’s Beckford House.

The design will channel the Anzac Memorial and subsequent work of Bruce Dellit through architectural fenestration, embracing its close proximity to Hyde Park.

“We are delighted to be working with Central Element to transform this iconic Elizabeth Street property at a time when Sydney’s status as a global city continues to grow on the world stage,” says Candalepas.

“Having the opportunity to design a development that will take the city into the future for liveability and lifestyle is exceptional and comes with responsibility. We look forward to this project becoming an important piece of Sydney’s future.”

Candalepas is renowned both nationally and internationally for his involvement in projects including The Point in Pyrmont, The Surry on Elizabeth St, Thoma House, The Hellenic Club and the National Gallery of Australia. Murcutt, one of Australia’s most awarded architects and the only Australian to win the Pritzker Architectural Prize, has worked on many significant projects throughout his career, and plans to express his philosophy of “touching the earth lightly through sensitive design” with 271 Elizabeth Street, his first City of Sydney project.

“Elizabeth Street represents one of the most important boulevards in the city. With the rare development opportunity to transform the site into a premium mixed-use property, we chose to appoint Glenn Murcutt and Angelo Candalepas, who are some of the most celebrated and important Architects in Australia, to challenge the standards of design and redefine benchmarks of design excellence in the Sydney CBD” says Nathan Chivas, Managing Director of Central Element.

271 Elizabeth Street will offer views of Hyde Park and St Mary’s Cathedral to the northeast, as well as the Royal Botanic Gardens and Sydney Harbour. The building’s design language is a clear juxtaposition to the civic buildings to the west.

Central Element has submitted the development application for 271 Elizabeth Street. The developer hopes for construction to commence later this year.

