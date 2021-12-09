Multiplex and Macquarie Developments Group have partnered up to bring to life Assana, which will be the newest landmark tower on the Gold Coast.

Receiving approval last month, the 52-storey tower is set to be the largest in the region, topping The Oracle Beach Tower’s 50 floors. The project received approval last month, and is located on a unique corner site in Broadbeach. The tower offers views of the Pacific Ocean, the Nerang River, cityscape and the hinterland, and will comprise 146 luxury house-sized apartments.

Multiplex announced this week it had signed an Early Contractor Involvement agreement, cementing the long-running relationship between the company and Macquarie Developments.

“We’ve been working alongside Multiplex from very early on in the design phases, even prior to the DA submission, to make sure that we included their value engineering and buildability comments,” says Peter Galvin, CEO of Macquarie Developments Group.

“When everyone is invested in the project early on, you get a much better result. That pride drives us all to go the extra mile to provide something that is unique for the buyers.

“We’re thrilled to have partnered with a company of Multiplex’s stature to build a relationship that will not only carry us through this project, but future developments as well.”

Multiplex Regional Managing Director, Graham Cottam, says the team is pleased to be working alongside Macquarie Developments Group in what shapes as a landmark Gold Coast project.

“Assana will be a striking addition to the Gold Coast skyline and we are delighted to be partnering with MDG to bring it to life, “he says.

“We look forward to working with the team at MDG, given their extensive industry experience and reputation, and leveraging our own track record on the Coast to deliver a very special project.”

Final planning continues until February 2022 when a formal construction contract is expected to be awarded with onsite works due to kick off by late April / May 2022. A display suite, located opposite the site, is due to open in the coming weeks.

Galvin says the backing of a Tier 1 builder adds to the excitement of unveiling a long list of luxury features across their spacious two and three-bedroom apartments and ‘sky homes’.

“We can safely go to market with the confidence of having one of Australia’s most reputable builders on board,” he says.

“That, in turn, gives buyers confidence in our ability to deliver what we’ve promised within the timeframe they expect. Throughout the process we have left no stone unturned, we have made it a priority to only work with industry leaders and you can see that from the impressive list of consultants currently working on the project.

“The people who make up Macquarie Developments Group have a 100 percent delivery rate and we plan to maintain that reputation.”

Images: Supplied