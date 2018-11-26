Logo
Post-war to modernist Melbourne architecture on display
Photographs of Melbourne’s mid-century architecture will be displayed at a free exhibition from 1 December 2018 at State Library Victoria.
Architecture & Design Team
26 Nov 2018

Peter Wille: Out Driving will feature small and large scale reproductions from the Library’s collection of more than 6,000 colour slides by architectural draughtsman, design enthusiast and amateur photographer Peter Wille.

The exhibition will showcase a period of experimental design – from post-war austerity to the height of modernism – featuring the groundbreaking work of architects including Robin Boyd, Peter McIntyre, Kevin Borland, and John and Phyllis Murphy.

According to exhibition curator Eve Sainsbury, the exhibition will explore how the types of buildings in four areas of Melbourne reflect their environment. Suburbs will include South Yarra and Toorak in the south east, Kew in the east, Beaumaris, Aspendale and Frankston in bayside, and the outer suburbs of Eltham and Warrandyte.

“These images give a unique and candid insight into a period of pioneering Australian architecture,” says Sainsbury.

“Wille’s passion for design is evident in his dedication to amassing this significant survey of Melbourne’s mid-century buildings. Setting out with just his car and his camera, Wille captured almost two decades of design and social history.”

The free exhibition will be open daily, with a curator talk on Tuesday 12 February.

Details:

Peter Wille: Out Driving exhibition
Free entry. Open daily from 1 December 10am–6pm (Open until 9pm on Thursdays) Location: South Rotunda, State Library Victoria

Peter Wille: Out Driving curator talk
Tuesday 12 February 3–3.30pm Free but bookings are essential. Location: South Rotunda, State Library Victoria

