Mirvac and its Design Team have teamed up with The Salvation Army to create Transformation House to be auctioned during the charity’s Red Shield Appeal.

All proceeds from the house will be donated to The Salvation Army following the auction. Located at Mirvac’s Smiths Lane masterplanned community in Clyde North, the developer hopes to raise at least $500,000 for the Red Shield Appeal.

The design was unveiled last week, featuring a two storey home sporting a curvaceous design akin to Cardinia Creek. The dwelling comprises four bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a range of adaptable living and utility spaces. The electric home has a 7-Star NatHERS rating, incorporating sustainable design and innovative technologies to minimise energy consumption.

“Housing stress has been rapidly increasing across Australia. Right now, for every person you can see who is homeless there are 13 more that you can’t see,” says The Salvation Army Australia Corps Officer, Michael Wright.

“The funds raised through the sale of this house means that Mirvac, and the new homeowners, are playing a critical role in enabling The Salvation Army to address these issues by ensuring we continue to provide crisis, transitional and long-term accommodation, refuges for women and their children, rooming houses and community housing.

“The Salvation Army acknowledges Mirvac as a true leader, willing to leverage their own network of valuable partners, to build a modern and environmentally sustainable house with the core purpose of transforming lives. We thank Mirvac, along with their partners, for taking such an innovative approach to fundraising. Together, we can work towards leaving no one in need.”

Mirvac’s Head of Residential, Stuart Penklis, says Transformation House demonstrates Mirvac’s commitment to sustainability and community.

“From the way we design and manage our assets, to the communities we create and the homes and neighbourhoods in which our customers live, being environmentally and socially responsible is firmly embedded in our DNA,” he says.

“Mirvac is committed to leaving a positive legacy, and one of the ways we do that is through our community partnerships. We have been working with The Salvation Army Australia since 2020, and Transformation House is a great way for us to contribute to creating sustainable communities from a social and environmental perspective.

“The Mirvac team is passionate about creating a home that is not just extremely liveable for its future home-owners but will also help us generate funds for the Red Shield Appeal on auction day. We hope the proceeds from this home will significantly help The Salvation Army Australia to continue its invaluable social and community services for people at-risk of homelessness and those seeking permanent housing.”

Transformation House is expected to be completed by Spring 2022, with the auction scheduled for November. For more information, visit www.tranformationhouse.mirvac.com.