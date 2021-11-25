Mirvac has secured planning approval for the $27 million revitalisation of its office building at 380 St Kilda Road, Melbourne, to be designed in collaboration with Architectus.

The approval will now see the developer begin to transform the building into one of the country’s next generation workplaces. The plans include upgrades to the external façade, new premium end-of-trip facilities, and a new lobby and activated entrance with curated retail and dining options. A reconfiguration of the ground plane will enhance connectivity with the adjacent parklands and create an inviting, contemporary and distinctive working environment.

Floorplates will range from 1,250-2,800 sqm and contain flexible workplace spaces, enhanced sustainability and smart technology that will promote collaboration, connection and culture for future occupants. Views of the city skyline and Royal Botanic Garden, as well as an abundance of natural light through expansive windows and the proximity of the city’s best parklands, running and cycle tracks will enhance health and wellbeing.

Campbell Hanan, Mirvac Head of Integrated Investment Portfolio, says the redevelopment of 380 St Kilda Road is yet another key project in the Group’s $1.9bn Melbourne commercial mixed use development pipeline, that includes 7 Spencer Street, 383 LaTrobe Street and 90 Collins St.

“The refurbishment of 380 St Kilda Road presents a significant opportunity to respond to new ways of working in a post-pandemic world. The last two years have prompted businesses to embrace more flexible ways of working. We believe that high quality, sustainable, tech-enabled workspace with thoughtfully curated, welcoming ground planes will continue to experience strong demand, particularly as the return to the office gathers pace through 2022 and organisations compete for limited talent,” he says.

“This redevelopment demonstrates our confidence in the Melbourne market and provides a boost towards the city’s economic recovery.”

Located at the nexus of Park Street, Wells Street, and St Kilda Road, the building is in close proximity to Melbourne’s arts precinct. It offers exceptional transport connections on key tram and bus lines and sits directly opposite the location of the planned new Anzac station, which is due to be delivered in 2025.

Mirvac recently announced that it has become a net positive enterprise, nine years ahead of its 2030 target. Mirvac plans to maintain 380 St Kilda Road’s leading 5.5 Star NABERS Energy and 6 Star NABERS Water ratings, with the building running on 100 percent renewable electricity including provision for electric car and bike charging points.

With the building being repositioned, a small supermarket along with new Melbourne food and beverage retailers, providing convenience and creating additional places to meet and socialise for occupants, visitors and the local community.

Sean Bett, Principal at Architectus, says the practice has endeavoured to increase the sense of warmth the building possesses when inviting occupants and visitors inside.

“Our collaborative design approach has considered how to best reposition the asset within the revitalised precinct, to present new opportunities for existing and future customers,” he says.

“The innovative upgrade will enhance Mirvac’s existing offering by introducing a suite of new facilities, while also respecting the environment around. We have prioritised reconnecting the site with its surroundings and the reinvented and highly activated retail and hospitality offerings will add value for building tenants and the local community. The edges of the building facing Park Street, Wells Street and St Kilda Road will have far more visual and physical permeability and an overall more open, inviting presence.”

The refurbishment is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.