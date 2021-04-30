Frasers Property Australia’s $2.1 billion masterplanned mixed tenure community Midtown MacPark has made quite the splash since its October launch, with 60% of the 269 MAC Residences apartments already sold.

The community, based in Sydney’s north-west, has been developed in conjunction with the NSW Government, and will feature 3,300 Bates Smart-designed, diverse apartments integrated within a fully master planned community.

Nigel Edgar, Fraser Property Australia’s General Manager Development NSW, says the community affords the opportunity to live within a smartly designed, contemporary township.

“Midtown MacPark is the only current opportunity for people to secure a new home in Sydney’s best connected new community and access all the benefits of an integrated masterplan,” he says.

“From the outset, this important site represented a unique opportunity to design and build a new community that will deliver new character and identity to Macquarie Park. Taking a masterplanned approach, we're able to bring new amenity and infrastructure and improved public open spaces to the local community, rather than putting pressure on existing social infrastructure.

“An integrated range of amenities within an easy walk of homes is an essential part of modern, urban living, and it’s these inclusions which stand Midtown MacPark apart in the local context. Other apartments in this area are in large buildings fronting major roads with no amenity and no sense of community.”

Midtown MacPark will feature community facilities, a childcare centre, proposed primary school, cafes and shops, a seniors’ living and aged care centre, a 6,000sqm central park as well as pocket parks and playgrounds. A community wellness centre is also incorporated within the masterplan.

Matthew Allen, a Bates Smart Director, says the apartments have been thoughtfully designed to reflect the surrounding areas.

“Midtown MacPark celebrates diversity in architectural form, in housing choices and in its complementary community amenities and open spaces. Drawing on international best-practice urban design, the new community elevates the entire Macquarie Park area,” he says.

“The building finishes have natural materials and colours you would find in the natural landscape, so we extended that idea with the three interior schemes reflecting the seasons. Thinking about how the landscape changes with the seasons, we created a warm and bright summer scheme, a slightly moodier and richer spring scheme, and then a monochromatic and quite bold winter scheme.”

The masterplan also provides for the preservation of the natural turpentine forest and the popular Shrimptons Creek will be regenerated with new running and walking loops. A third of Midtown MacPark’s site will be green space, with Frasers Property targeting a 6 Star Green Star Communities rating for the development and a vision of the town being a carbon neutral operation.

The Midtown MacPark sales office is now open and people can book an appointment by calling Frasers Property on 13 38 38 or by visiting midtownmacpark.com.au.