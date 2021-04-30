The first stage of the COX Architecture-designed Melbourne Square is complete, with a range of facilities now made available to the general public.

The $2.8 billion development, led by Multiplex, is located within the Southbank district, and now plays host to a new 3,745 square metre Taylor Cullity Lethlean-designed public park, Victoria’s first double-storey Woolworths supermarket, and an 87-place childcare facility operated by THINK subsidiary Nido Early Schools, as well as a diverse range of eateries found adjacent to the supermarket.

Twin elliptical towers — 236.7 metres and 184.3 metres respectively — comprise 1054 luxury apartments and offer a range of premium facilities including a sweeping resort-style pool area, an indoor pool, sauna, yoga studio, music room, gyms, a golf simulator, cinema, private dining areas and kitchen facilities, as well as further communal spaces for games including Mahjong, table tennis and billiards.

COX Architecture Director Paul Curry says the first stage is pivotal to the growth of Melbourne.

“The Melbourne Square masterplan is an exciting public realm focused addition to the city’s urban fabric,” he says.

“It is fantastic to see the project creating value for the broader precinct and it will continue to generate public and economic benefits throughout its development journey.”

When completed, Melbourne Square will be home to a total of six towers that will include a workplace tower, luxury hotel and retail precinct.

OSK Property Sales and Marketing Director Scott Jessop says it is thrilling to see the project be well received by the general public.

“It has been an incredibly exciting journey to see our vision for Melbourne Square come to life over the past four years. While last year had its challenges, it was immensely rewarding to see our parkland and Woolworths supermarket playing a supporting role for the public during a time of uncertainty. The amount of visitation they have both seen in a short time frame is quite amazing,” he says.

“Melbourne Square aims to deliver an elevated lifestyle experience for residents while championing the concept of a two-minute neighbourhood. Further to this, we have been thrilled to watch how seamlessly the project has anchored itself in the broader Southbank community.”

The completion of the first stage will be celebrated with a considered range of pop-ups for residents during May.

A display gallery located at 93-119 Kavanagh Street, Southbank and is open daily between 10:00am – 5:00pm. For more information, visit melbournesquare.com.au.