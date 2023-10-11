Nostra Homes and A-Leagues club Melbourne City have struck a partnership deal in an attempt to further inclusivity and diversity in both the construction and sports industries.

The multi-year deal – which will see Nostra feature on the sleeve of City’s A-League Women’s home jersey for season 2023/24 and the shorts of both the Men’s and Women’s teams – will see both companies endeavour to encourage women’s participation in their respective industries.

Although some growth has been recorded in Victoria in recent past, women account for just two percent of workers across the nation’s construction industry. Nostra has worked alongside female-red recruitment and labour-hire social enterprise company SheForce to boost its female workforce, with 36 percent of its team members women.

Football Australia has indicated that women make up 22 percent of Australia’s participation base, with a plan for this to rise to 50 percent by 2027.

Nostra Homes Founder and Director Anthony Caruana says the partnership will look to empower female representation across male-dominated industries.

“As one of Australia’s leading independent home builders, our business strives to support communities, to champion women in sports and within the construction industry,” he says.

“Sporting bodies are doing an amazing job to encourage greater women participation and now, the construction industry needs to open its doors to more female talent, as greater diversity only makes our workplaces stronger.

“This partnership with Melbourne City is an exciting chapter in our business journey and as City fans, we look forward to bringing our support of the club to new heights.”

For more information, visit www.nostrapropertygroup.com.au.